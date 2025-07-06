The New York Liberty will look to even the season series with the Seattle Storm when they meet in a key WNBA matchup on Sunday. The Storm defeated New York 89-79 in Seattle on June 22. The Storm (11-7), who are 7-3 in their last 10 games, are 5-4 on the road in 2025. The Liberty (12-5), who lead the Eastern Conference, are 7-1 on their home court this year.

Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. on CBS and Paramount+. The Liberty are favored by 5.5 points, and the over/under is 167.5 in the latest Storm vs. Liberty odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. SportsLine women's college basketball experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai have made their Liberty vs. Storm picks, and they like Seattle to cover the spread in a game that goes over the total.

Best WNBA picks for Storm vs. Liberty (odds subject to change):

Seattle Storm +5.5 (-105)

Nneka Ogwumike over 6.5 rebounds (-140)

Seattle Storm +5.5 (-105)

The Storm have won five of their last seven games, including an 80-79 win at Atlanta on Thursday. Forward Nneka Ogwumike helped pace the Storm with 24 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists in 32 minutes of action. She scored 26 points, while adding seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks in the first meeting with the Liberty. For the season, she is averaging 17.4 points per game.

"While the Liberty got back on track in the win column in their last game, they still failed to cover against the Sparks – a sign of their continued struggles without Jonquel Jones," Wetzel said. "Now, they face a Seattle frontcourt with Ezi Magbegor and Nneka Ogwumike that can take advantage of Jones' absence. Seattle won the first matchup this season by 10, and while this one will be on the road, that's still an indication of how well the Storm match up with the Jones-less Liberty. Grab Seattle getting nearly two full possessions here."

Nneka Ogwumike over 6.5 rebounds (-140)

Ogwumike is averaging 7.8 rebounds per game this year. She has grabbed seven or more rebounds in three of the last five games, including the last two. She also had seven boards in the win over the Liberty at Seattle.

"The biggest area where New York feels the lack of Jonquel Jones is in the rebounding department," Wetzel said. "That should benefit Nneka Ogwumike, who is over this line in 12 of 18 games this season, including the first meeting with New York. The -140 juice is worth the price here, as this will likely close at 7.5. Take it now to make sure you cash on the seventh rebound – a mark Ogwumike has landed on four times this year."

