The 2020 WNBA season is coming down to the final few days, and the playoff races are heating up. Down at the bottom of the standings, the eighth and final playoff spot is still up for grabs, while near the top of the charts, there are all sorts of seeding battles going on.

Late on Friday night, two long-time rivals, the Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury, will meet in a matchup that will have major implications of the playoff race. The Storm have a one-game lead on the Las Vegas Aces in the race for the No. 1 spot, while the Mercury are battling the Minnesota Lynx for fourth place.

Here's everything you need to know about this important game:

How to Watch Storm vs. Mercury

Storylines

Storm: The Storm have been dominant this season, outscoring opponents by 15.1 points per 100 possessions, and losing just three games so far. But while they've been in first place for most of the way, they haven't yet locked up the No. 1 seed -- though they are guaranteed at least a top-two finish, which means a bye to the semi-finals. With no homecourt advantage, getting the top seed doesn't mean quite as much this season, but it could make their playoff path easier.

Mercury: After their offseason moves, there was a lot of excitement around the Mercury. The first few weeks of the season, however, were quite underwhelming, and then Brittney Griner left the bubble, and Bria Hartley went down with a torn ACL. At that point, it would have been understandable if they packed things in. Instead, they've won seven of their last eight games, and have surged into fourth place -- at least for the moment, as they're locked in a battle with the Lynx.

Game prediction

The Storm are five-point favorites for this one, and any time there's a number that small with a Storm game, you pretty much have to take it. Yes, the Mercury have been awesome lately, but the Storm are a better, deeper team, and should be able to win by more than five without too much trouble. Pick: Storm -5