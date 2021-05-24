On Monday, the WNBA announced that Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller has been suspended one game and fined $10,000 for disparaging comments he made about Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage.

The league's press release:

Connecticut Sun Head Coach & General Manager Curt Miller has been fined $10,000 and suspended for one game for a comment he made to a game official regarding Liz Cambage of the Las Vegas Aces, the WNBA announced today. Miller, who made the comment during the Sun's 72-65 win over the Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena, has acknowledged that his comment was inappropriate and offensive. Miller will serve his suspension tomorrow when the Sun visit the Seattle Storm.

At one point in the Sun's 72-65 win over the Aces on Sunday, Miller was arguing for a call and made a negative comment about Cambage's weight. In a video posted to Instagram, Cambage said Miller told the ref, "come on, she's 300 pounds."

Miller later apologized in a statement released through the Sun, stating, "During last night's game, while arguing a call with an official, I made an inappropriate and offensive comment in reference to Liz Cambage's height and weight. I regret what I said in the heat of the moment and want to sincerely apologize to Liz and the entire Aces organization. I understand the gravity of my words and have learned from this."

In discussing the incident, Cambage said she was proud of her body, and told Miller not to disrespect players.

"So to the coach of Connecticut -- I'm sorry, little sir man, I do not know your name," Cambage said. "But the next time you try to call out a referee trying to get a call being like, 'come on, she's 300 pounds,' I'm going to need you to get it right baby. I'm weighing 235 pounds and I'm very proud of being a big b----, big body, big Benz, baby. So don't ever try to disrespect me or another woman in the league."

Miller will serve his suspension on Tuesday night when the Sun play the Seattle Storm.