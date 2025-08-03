The Connecticut Sun are staying in Mohegan Sun Arena for the 2026 season, team president Jennifer Rizzotti confirmed on Sunday. This announcement comes one day after reports that Boston Celtics minority governor Steve Pagliuca reached an agreement with the Mohegan Tribe to purchase, and relocate, the WNBA team for $325 million, the most expensive sale for a women's sports franchise in U.S. history.

The deal still needs to be approved by the WNBA Board of Governors and Rizzotti emphasized that the sale is "not quite at the finish line yet."

The Sun's season ticket renewal is up for next season and Rizzotti said they've received "positive feelings" from their fans about remaining put for the 2026 season.

"I know there's still uncertainty about the future, but our loyal fans, they're excited to be able to watch this team grow and get into Year Two of this retooling of the roster and see where we can go," Rizzotti said, via ESPN. "And if it ends up being our last year here, we're going to make sure we blow it out."

The Mohegan Tribe purchased the team in 2003, known then as the Orlando Miracle, and became the first owners of a WNBA team outside NBA owners. Rizzotti had positive things to say about the Mohegan Tribe, noting they've "tried to do what's best for not just this team, but for the league as a whole."

She said the Mohegan Tribe has been thorough in their search for a possible new owner.

"Have they gotten passed by?" Rizzotti said. "They know that, in some ways, but we've never suffered in loyalty and commitment and a great fan base and people who really care about taking care of our players."

The Sun's home arena is on the smaller end in the league and a move to Boston would mean the team playing most, if not all, home games at the TD Garden. Their practice facility situation would change greatly in the potential move as well, going from a communal space, to a new facility that Pagliuca also intends to spend $100 million on.

The Sun have punched a ticket to the playoffs 17 times, including trips each of the last eight years and have qualified for the WNBA Finals four times.