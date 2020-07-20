The Connecticut Sun finally broke through last season, reaching the Finals for the first time since 2005. They couldn't quite capture the first title in franchise history, however, losing to the Washington Mystics in an exciting five-game series.

Despite nearly winning it all, they retooled in the offseason, adding DeWanna Bonner and Briann January from the Mercury, and letting go of starters Courtney Williams and Shekinna Stricklen. It was going to be a new look for the Sun, but they were still expected to be title contenders.

Then, Jonquel Jones, their best player and an MVP candidate, announced she was sitting out of the bubble due to health concerns. Coupled with January testing positive for COVID-19 and still not being able to travel to Florida, it's hard to see them reaching those heights now. Yet with Bonner, Alyssa Thomas and Jasmine Thomas still leading the way, the Sun won't be a pushover.

Ahead of opening day, here's everything you need to know about the Sun.

Sun roster

PLAYER POSITION DeWanna Bonner F Kaila Charles G-F Jacki Gemelos G Natisha Hiedeman G Bria Holmes G-F Briann January F Brionna Jones C Beatrice Mompremier C Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis G-F Theresa Plaisance F-C Alyssa Thomas F Jasmine Thomas G

Players sitting out: Jonquel Jones

Sun schedule

All times Eastern

DATE TIME OPPONENT TV July 26 12 p.m. Minnesota Lynx ESPN July 28 7 p.m. Washington Mystics WNBA League Pass July 30 10 p.m. Los Angeles Sparks ESPN Aug. 1 4 p.m. Minnesota Lynx WNBA League Pass Aug. 4 9 p.m. Seattle Storm ESPN 2 Aug. 6 8 p.m. Dallas Wings WNBA League Pass Aug. 8 5 p.m. Chicago Sky WNBA League Pass Aug. 10 6 p.m. Atlanta Dream WNBA League Pass Aug. 12 7 p.m. Dallas Wings CBS Sports Network Aug. 14 7 p.m. Chicago Sky WNBA League Pass Aug. 16 6 p.m. Seattle Storm WNBA League Pass Aug. 18 7 p.m. Indiana Fever CBS Sports Network Aug. 20 10 p.m. Las Vegas Aces CBS Sports Network Aug. 22 4 p.m. New York Liberty CBS Sports Network Aug. 26 10 p.m. Phoenix Mercury CBS Sports Network Aug. 28 8 p.m. Los Angeles Sparks CBS Sports Network Aug. 30 4 p.m. Washington Mystics WNBA League Pass Sept. 1 7 p.m. New York Liberty CBS Sports Network Sept. 3 8 p.m. Las Vegas Aces WNBA League Pass Sept. 5 4 p.m. Indiana Fever WNBA League Pass Sept. 9 7 p.m. Phoenix Mercury WNBA League Pass Sept. 11 7 p.m. Atlanta Dream WNBA League Pass

Key storylines:

Jones sitting out: This is one of the biggest storylines in the entire league, let alone for the Sun. Jones came into her own last season, finishing third in MVP voting as she led Connecticut to the Finals. Players with her combination of size, athleticism and perimeter skills are simply irreplaceable, and her absence alone greatly lowers the Sun's chances of being contenders again.

Last season, Jones' net rating differential was an astounding plus-23.1 points per 100 possessions. Even though she had a poor shooting season from 3, her ability to space the floor at center opened things up for Alyssa Thomas, and made their whole system work.

Theresa Plaisance could help offer some of that spacing, but she's still limited due to a lingering back injury, and even when healthy is nowhere near the same kind of athlete or rim protector as Jones. Brionna Jones, meanwhile, would give them plenty of physicality down low, but none of the outside threat on the offensive end.

What the Sun end up doing at center is going to be interesting to watch over the course of the season. It wouldn't be a surprise to see them try a number of different options, including playing super small.

New-look Sun: Connecticut's core, which had been through so much together, finally made it to the Finals last season. But instead of the start of a long run of contention, it was the end of their time together. Salary cap concerns and a change in philosophy from head coach and GM Curt Miller meant that they, like seemingly every team in the league, underwent some major changes this offseason.

Out went Courtney Williams and Shekinna Stricklen, their best shot creator and strongest outside shooter. In came, among others, DeWanna Bonner, Briann January and Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis. All three are champions, and it's clear bringing that experience and mindset to the locker room was a key part of Miller's plan.

Bonner is obviously the most notable acquisition, and she'll slot in as the team's main scoring threat, especially with Jonquel Jones out. She's never been the most efficient player -- 41.4 percent from the field for her career -- but can create from anywhere on the floor. After spending much of her career playing alongside Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner, it will be interesting to see her as the clear No. 1 option.

Questionable depth: The Sun's starting lineup last season was fantastic, but there was a reason those five played over 40 percent of the possible regular-season minutes: Miller didn't trust many of the players on his bench. It's easy to see a similar scenario playing out this season, especially with January still at home going through the COVID-19 protocol.

While we haven't seen what the new starting lineup looks like together, Bonner, Alyssa Thomas and Jasmine Thomas are a strong trio to lead the way, and January -- once she rejoins the team -- is as reliable as they come. After that, however, there are a lot of question marks.

Bria Holmes was their best reserve last season, and figures to reprise that role. Natisha Hiedeman showed some impressive flashes, especially in the playoffs, but is still young, and joined the team late due to testing positive for COVID-19. Plaisance, Brionna Jones and Mosqueda-Lewis have established themselves as role players in the league, but haven't done much to remember. Jackie Gemelos hasn't played in the league since 2015 and both Kaila Charles and Beatrice Mompremier are rookies.

It's not the worst supporting cast of all time by any means, but Miller has a lot of things to figure out beyond his top four players.