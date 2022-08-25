The Connecticut Sun are going back to the semifinals for the fourth straight season. On Wednesday night, they pulled away from the Dallas Wings in the second half for a 73-58 win in the deciding Game 3 of their first-round series. The Sun will now advance to play the defending champion Chicago Sky in a rematch of last season's semifinal series.

After a competitive but ultimately forgettable first half, the Sun woke up in the third quarter. They held the Wings to just 12 points in the frame and built up a double-digit lead that they would maintain for the rest of the game. On a night where neither team was getting much done on the offensive end, the Sun's defense, offensive rebounding and ability to get to the free throw line proved to be the difference. The Sun forced the Wings into 19 turnovers, which they were able to turn into 20 points, and outscored the Wings 20-4 in second chance points.

DeWanna Bonner led the way for the Sun, finishing with 21 points, five rebounds and five assists, while playing a major role in disrupting the Wings' offense. Jonquel Jones, meanwhile, added 11 points and 10 rebounds for another double-double despite being saddled with foul trouble in the first half.

Marina Mabrey led the Wings in scoring with 20 points, but she turned the ball over eight times in the process. No one else scored in double figures for the Wings, as they shot 20 of 55 from the field. Isabelle Harrison went down with a sprained ankle in the first quarter, which was a big blow; Arike Ogunbowale, who had not played since Aug. 6 due to an abdominal injury, briefly checked in during the second half but did not score.