Connecticut Sun guard Jacy Sheldon is one of only four active WNBA players with their own signature shoe thanks to her partnership with HOLO Footwear. Earlier this year, Sheldon joined A'ja Wilson, Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart on the exclusive list, and Sheldon's partnership is unique because she also received equity in the company.

Sheldon's shoe was revealed in February, but the JS:01 will officially be available July 18 to celebrate WNBA All-Star weekend. There are currently four colorways, with the newest being a pink and white design called "Bubblegum." The launch is in partnership with Dick's Sporting Goods, marking HOLO Footwear's first time working with a major retailer in the basketball space.

"Not a lot of people, especially in the W, have signature shoes, so it's something I never thought I'd be able to do," Sheldon told CBS Sports. "They've made it possible and they've guided me along the way… working with them has been honestly a dream come true."

The brand approached Sheldon when she was in Dallas during her rookie season and they followed her to Connecticut. A few weeks ago, the Sun announced Holo Footwear as their official partner for the 2025 season.

"We know that she's going to blossom. She's already a star and she'll blossom into something great," Holo co-founder Rommel Vega told CBS Sports. "It wasn't just about signing somebody. We wanted to sign the person that's going to be with us. This is a family business. We're gonna run this unlike other businesses. She's going to have updates on marketing sales and all that stuff once the season is over. But we wanted someone who was family-oriented, hardworking."

Family first

Sheldon definitely fits the family-oriented description, and the details on the shoe reflect it. One of her biggest inspirations was her sister, Emmy.

"We incorporated three little arrows into the logo of the shoe, which is for my sister -- she has Down syndrome. That's the Down syndrome symbol, so that's what I wanted in there just for her," Sheldon said. "She's someone that's pretty special to me, and being able to incorporate that in the shoe was pretty cool.

"'Get to' is also another thing that is on the back there, another thing for my sister... that 'get to' mentality instead of 'you have to.' It's 'you get to do' everything. And, obviously, her going through everything she's been through and her having Down syndrome, I've just been able to look at life in that way."

Another shoutout to her family is written in the form of "L.E.A.D.", which are the initials of her parents and siblings: Laura, Emmy, Ajay and Duane. The bottom of the shoe also features the phrase "family comes first." And, of course, she did not forget about Ohio State as the sole has a big "O" to represent her time with the Buckeyes.

Building a legacy

Sheldon is only in her second WNBA season, but she's already had some unforgettable experiences. Her "welcome to the WNBA moment" came last year in Phoenix against none other than the WNBA's all-time leading scorer, Diana Taurasi. Sheldon prides her self on being "a pest" on defense, but Taurasi quickly reminded her she was still just a rookie.

"We were running down the floor and I was just trying to be right next to her, let her know I was there, and she gut punched me right in this stomach," Sheldon recounted. "I tried to play it off, but oh my gosh, it hurt so bad. But I tell everyone that's the welcome to the W, because you hear about Taurasi doing that, and it was cool. Honestly, I took that as a sign of respect."

Sheldon has also learned from veteran players such as Tina Charles and Natasha Howard, who advised her that to stand out and have a long career she shouldn't worry about "trying to do too much," and instead just focus on exceeding at what she is good at.

Although she is still at the early stages of her career, Sheldon said she has already started thinking about what she wants her own legacy to look like.

"It's obviously about basketball. It's about winning games. It's about competing," Sheldon said. "But I think it's about the person you are too, and who you affected and touch along the way. Anywhere I go, whatever team I'm on, I'm gonna try and treat people the best I can. Whether it's the ushers when you're walking in, whether it's your staff, your teammates, I think it's important to treat people with respect and kindness.

"Obviously on the court, it's another story. We're competing, we're going at it, and that's something I love to do.... (But) you want to be someone that these little girls can look up to and respect, and you could be proud of the person out there."