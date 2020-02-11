Tamika Catchings, Lauren Jackson headline Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020

The Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 was announced on Tuesday, with Tamika Catchings, Lauren Jackson and Swin Cash headlining the group. In total, seven people will be inducted into the Hall on June 13. Joining the three WNBA stars in this year's class are Carol Callan, Carol Stiff, Sue Donohoe and Debbie Brock.

Catchings was a four-time Olympic gold medalist for the United States, a five-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, a WNBA champion in 2012 with the Indiana Fever (the franchise's lone title) and an NCAA champion in 1998 with Tennessee. Jackson was a three-time WNBA MVP, a two-time WNBA champion with the Seattle Storm, a three-time silver medalist and one-time bronze medalist at the Olympics with Australia, and also a world champion in 2006.

"I'm humbled and honored to be named in this amazing class," Cash said in a text to The Associated Press. "Thank you to the committee, my family, coaches, teammates, city of Mckeesport and every fan that loves our game and supports it! To be going in with my sis Catch and Lauren -- just wow ... Blessed."

The other four inductees have some serious accomplishments of their own to boast. As national team director of USA Basketball, Callan oversaw the team to six consecutive Olympic gold medals. She currently serves as President of FIBA Americas and a member of the FIBA Competition Committee. As ESPN's Vice President for Programming and Acquisitions, Stiff emphasized NCAA women's basketball, WNBA and other women's sports. Donohoe was the NCAA Vice President of Division I basketball from 2003-12, and the director of the men's basketball championship in 2002-03. Brock was on three AIAW championships from 1975-77 as a Delta State point guard.

The 1980 U.S. Olympic women's basketball will also be honored as the 2020 Trailblazers of the Game for boycotting the Moscow Games.