Team USA basketball results: Americans beat Brazil 89-73, improve to 4-0 at 2019 FIBA Women's AmeriCup

Four up, four down for Team USA at the 2019 FIBA Women's AmeriCup in Puerto Rico. After beating Paraguay by 79 points in the opening game, Colombia by 42 on Tuesday and Argentina by 50 on Wednesday, the Americans played their first relatively close game in an 89-73 victory over Brazil. Diamond De Shields and Tina Charles each poured in 19 points to lead Team USA past the previously undefeated Brazilian team, with Charles' 10 rebounds proving equally essential.

This is the first time the Americans are participating in the competition since they won it back in 2007, and they look to be on track to restore some glory to Team USA in international competition after the men's national team struggled to a seventh-place finish at the 2019 FIBA World Cup earlier this summer.

Leading the way for Team USA are established WNBA stars such as Tina Charles and Sylvia Fowles, each of whom have won gold medals at the Olympics. They'll be joined by a number of young players looking to get their national team careers underway, including two of the top rookies from this season, Napheesa Collier and Arike Ogunbowale.

The AmeriCup has previously been known as the FIBA Americas Women's Championship, but has been rebranded as part of FIBA's new women's national team competition schedule. Ten teams will be competing, with the top eight moving on to the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament in November. Because it is the inaugural version of the new AmeriCup format, Team USA is participating despite the fact that it has already qualified for the 2020 Olympics as a result of winning the 2018 FIBA World Cup last summer.

There are two five-team groups for the preliminary round of the tournament, and Team USA has been drawn into Group B along with Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Paraguay. It will play each team once, with the top two teams from each group moving on to the semifinals. From there, it's a straight single-elimination knockout format.

Here's everything you need to know about Team USA's quest for the AmeriCup title. All of its games will be streamed on ESPN+.

Team USA AmeriCup schedule

All times Eastern

Sunday, Sept. 22

Team USA 110, Paraguay 31 (Box Score)

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Team USA 88, Colombia 46 (Box Score)

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Team USA 100, Argentina 50 (Box Score)

Thursday, Sept. 26

Team USA 89, Brazil 73 (Box Score)

Team USA AmeriCup roster