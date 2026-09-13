Team USA's dynasty continued on Sunday with a 97-79 win over France in the final of the 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup. This was Team USA's fifth consecutive World Cup title, equaling the Soviet Union (1959-75) for the longest streak ever, and their 12th overall.

Team USA has now won 36 consecutive games at the World Cup, and 72 games in a row at major international tournaments. The Americans' last defeat came in the semifinals of the 2006 World Cup against Russia. They took home the bronze that year, which is the last time they have failed to win gold at either the World Cup or Olympics.

Breanna Stewart was named MVP of the tournament after putting up 22 points, 10 rebounds and four assists on 7 of 10 from the field.

Though Stewart's overall numbers for the tournament -- 12.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.7 steals on 55.3% shooting -- aren't eye-popping, she led Team USA in scoring and rebounding, and was the best player on the floor in both the semifinal and the final. Against Spain, she put up 16 points, six rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block on 4 of 6 shooting.

Stewart, who was also named World Cup MVP in 2018, is the first player ever to win the award multiple times. She passed Cheryl Miller for fifth place on Team USA's World Cup scoring list during Sunday's game, and joined Sue Bird as the only Americans -- men or women -- to win four World Cup gold medals.

World Cup All-Star Five

Player Country Leonie Fiebich Germany Iyana Martín Spain Breanna Stewart USA Gabby Williams France Jackie Young USA

After a dominant run to the final, France had to settle for a silver medal. While this was the best-ever finish at the World Cup for the French, another runner-up finish to Team USA surely has to be frustrating. Two summers ago, France lost by just a single point to Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Early on Sunday afternoon, it seemed as though France might finally get the better of Team USA. France took a late lead in the first quarter and pushed their advantage to as many as 14 in the second. Gabby Williams was getting downhill at will, and the French were knocking down 3-pointer after 3-pointer.

But the Americans turned up the defense late in the second quarter and closed the half on an extended 16-9 run that was capped by a Caitlin Clark 3-pointer just before the buzzer to make it a two-point game.

Team USA picked up right where it left off after the break and used a 12-4 run to go in front for good. The decisive blow came late in the third quarter when Kahleah Copper drove to the basket and drew a foul on Dominique Malonga. As she continued to the basket, Marine Johannès swung at the ball, missed and hit Copper in the face.

Johannès was called for an unsportsmanlike foul after review, which meant Copper got four free throws and Team USA received the ball back. Copper made three of the four free throws and Clark found Aliyah Boston for a bucket on the ensuing possession. Team USA's five-point possession turned a 12-point lead into a 17-point lead and effectively ended the game.

Team USA led by as many as 27 in the fourth quarter and cruised to an anticlimactic victory.

Jackie Young, who was named Player of the Game by FIBA, put up 18 points, six rebounds and five assists to conclude a terrific showing in Berlin. Meanwhile, veterans Chelsea Gray and Kahleah Copper, who had struggled to this point, stepped up to deliver their best performances of the tournament. Copper scored 15 points, while Gray added 12 points, four rebounds and five assists.

Clark, who had an up-and-down tournament, added 12 points and three assists off the bench.