After a competitive semifinal contest in Berlin, Team USA pulled away from Spain in the fourth quarter to secure a 76-66 victory and a trip to the final of the 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup. Team USA will face France, which knocked off the hosts Germany, in a rematch of the gold medal game from the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Tip-off for Sunday's final is set for 2 p.m. ET. Team USA will play for a fifth consecutive World Cup gold medal, which would tie the Soviet Union's record of five straight championships from 1959-75.

Spain jumped out to an early 9-1 lead, but Team USA slowly fought back from the biggest deficit it had faced all tournament and took the lead at the end of the first quarter thanks in large part to the energy and pace provided by the "Young and Turnt" group of Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese and Aliyah Boston.

Team USA would never trail again, though it took a substantial amount of work to put away Spain, which did manage to briefly tie the game late in the third quarter. Iyana Martín, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, who did not play in the league this season, was tremendous for Spain. She put up 17 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals to conclude a tremendous tournament, but she notably went scoreless in the fourth quarter as the Americans stepped up their defensive pressure.

Breanna Stewart, Kahleah Copper and Jackie Young led the way in the fourth quarter for Team USA, combining for 14 of the American's 18 points in the frame.

Copper did not have a good shooting night, but her rim pressure was key against a stout Spanish defense, and she finished with 13 points in her highest-scoring game of the tournament. Young, meanwhile, continued her strong showing in Berlin with 12 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals, and Stewart led the way with 16 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Team USA shot just 23 of 58 (40%) from the field, including 3 of 18 (17%) from 3-point range, but got to the line relentlessly. The Americans outscored the Spanish 27-10 from the free throw line, which was ultimately the difference in the game.