Team USA made easy work of Hungary in the quarterfinals of the 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup on Thursday, and will enjoy a day off before meeting Spain in the semifinals on Saturday. Spain, which was upset by Mali early in the group stage, has bounced back with back-to-back double-digit wins and cruised past a short-handed Australia to book their spot in the semis.

Spain did not qualify for the 2022 World Cup, but medaled in three editions in a row from 2010-18. Saturday's matchup will be a rematch of the 2014 gold medal game in Istanbul, when Maya Moore led Team USA to a 77-64 win. A 20-year-old Breanna Stewart made her World Cup debut that year. Spanish forward Alba Torrens, now 37, also took part in that 2014 matchup, but has barely played in Berlin.

Team USA and Spain have also met in 2010 in the semifinals and 2002 in the quarterfinals. The Americans are a perfect 3-0 against Spain in this competition. Most recently, the countries met in March during the World Cup Qualifying Tournament in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Team USA won that game, 84-70.

Ahead of another showdown between two of the best national teams in women's basketball, here's everything you need to know.

Where to watch USA vs. Spain

Date: Saturday, Sept. 12 | Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Berlin Arena -- Berlin, Germany

TV: TNT | Live stream: HBO Max

Odds (via FanDuel): Team USA -20.5 | O/U: 156.5

Spain scouting report

Martín running the show

Three years ago, Iyana Martín nearly led Spain to a stunning upset over Team USA in the final of the 2023 U19 World Cup, but had to settle for a silver medal and the tournament's MVP award. Now, she's getting a chance to show what she can do with the senior national team, and once again has Team USA in her sights.

Martín was the No. 7 pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, but remained in Europe this summer and will make her WNBA debut in 2027. Over the past week in Berlin, she's shown why the Portland Fire view her as a big part of their future. In four games, Martín is averaging 16.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and two steals on 53.5/43.5/90.9 shooting splits. She's tied for seventh among all players in scoring, and leads Spain in scoring and assists.

Awa Fam, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, is still Spain's best long-term prospect, but Martín runs the show for the national team and has been their best player in this tournament. She is a playmaking savant, and when her 3-point shot is falling, as it has through the first four games, she's extremely difficult to guard.

However, Martín is just 5-foot-8 with a slight frame, and can be turnover prone. If the likes of Kahleah Copper, Jackie Young and Rhyne Howard can use their length and athleticism to pressure Martín and disrupt her rhythm, that will go a long way toward slowing down Spain's offense.

Fam and DiLeo will provide real test in frontcourt

Team USA's frontcourt was dealt a serious blow shortly before the tournament when four-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson backed out and was replaced by Kiki Iriafen. While they still have plenty of talent in Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier, Aliyah Boston and Angel Reese, the Americans are a bit undersized.

Thus far, however, Team USA has dealt with opponents' size very well. China's massive frontcourt of Han Xu (6-foot-9) and Zhang Ziyu (7-foot-3) was held to a combined 24 points on 7 of 18 shooting, while Hungary's Dorka Juhász and Virag Takacs-Kiss (both 6-foot-4) fared even worse and managed just four points on 2 of 22 shooting. And on the other end, the Americans used their superior athleticism to run circles around the Chinese and Hungarian bigs.

Against Spain, the Americans will face a different test, and their toughest yet. While Awa Fam and Megan DiLeo may not have a size advantage like China or Hungary, they are far more versatile and dynamic.

Fam is one of the best young bigs in the WNBA, and proved in March that she has no fear of Team USA. While she hasn't shot the ball all that well in Berlin, she's averaging 11.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals, and brings a unique combination of shooting and playmaking for a big. She's young, and her inexperience can shine through at times, but so can her talent. Team USA will have to be keyed in defensively against her.

DiLeo, meanwhile, is in the midst of a breakout WNBA season for the Fire, and is an elite finisher around the basket who can also step out behind the arc, though she's just 2 of 8 from 3-point range in Berlin. DiLeo, who has plenty of experience going against Team USA's stars in the W and won a title last season with the Las Vegas Aces, will not be fazed by the moment. She's averaging 10.5 points in the tournament.

Again, Team USA's frontcourt is more talented, but it will not be able to overwhelm Fam and DiLeo with speed and athleticism -- at least not to the same extent as it did against China and Hungary. That means it will be even more important to be locked in on the game plan.

Can Team USA defend without fouling?

Spain's offense uses a ton of movement and screens, both on- and off-ball, and while they're willing to shoot 3s (24 attempts per game), they prefer to operate inside out. For the tournament, they're averaging 38.5 points in the paint and 20.8 free throw attempts. Only Team USA is taking more free throws (23 per game).

Defending without fouling will be vital for Team USA. That was one of their few weaknesses in the group stage, as they committed 50 fouls, which resulted in 65 free throw attempts, or 21.7 per game. Against Hungary, however, the Americans were superb in that department. They committed just nine fouls and allowed only three free throw attempts.

"We put a heavy emphasis on defending without fouling," Kahleah Copper said after that win. "Finding that balance of the physicality, but not fouling. I think we did a good job of adjusting from the pool play to now. So, again, that was a heavy emphasis and we were able to do that tonight."

Whether Team USA can repeat that feat will go a long way toward determining Saturday's outcome. Spain is going to get into the paint. What will happen when they do? It's worth noting that Team USA only committed 13 fouls in the March meeting between the teams, and Spain shot just 12 free throws.

Furthermore, just because Spain gets to the free throw line does not mean the points are automatic. They're shooting just 65.1% from the line in Berlin, the third-worst mark of any team. Of course, Team USA cannot rely on Spain missing free throws.

Prediction

Spain is the best opponent that Team USA has faced in the World Cup. The roster is filled with current, former and future WNBA players. In the most recent FIBA rankings, Spain checks in at sixth. It is coming off a silver medal finish in EuroBasket Women 2025 and hung right with Team USA six months ago in San Juan.

From a talent level, it is not inconceivable that Spain could pull off an upset on Saturday. But the scare against Italy has shaken Team USA into form, and the Americans are gaining chemistry and momentum with each successive game. They crushed Czechia by 41, then followed that up with a 52-point win over Hungary.

Team USA is rolling, and when the Americans are playing at their best, they cannot be stopped. Pick: Team USA -20.5