The Chicago Sky and Las Vegas Aces just can't stop playing ridiculous games. Last season's meeting in the second round of the playoffs, which featured Dearica Hamby's miracle heave, was the best game of 2019, and their matchup on opening weekend in the bubble was decided by a game-winning 3-pointer from Allie Quigley.

On Tuesday night, the Sky once again came out on top, escaping with an 84-82 win thanks to a last-second layup by Azura Stevens, who finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and five blocks. That they were even in the position to need a game-winner was because they blew a 12-point lead in the last few minutes, which head coach James Wade won't be thrilled with.

But they got the result to move to 8-4 on the season, which is what matters most of all. And they did it thanks in large part to some whiteboard magic from Wade. He drew up a brilliant after timeout play to get Stevens open, and it's worth taking a closer look.

Courtney Vandersloot starts the action by popping up to midcourt to catch the ball, while Stefanie Dolson and Azura Stevens set a double screen for Allie Quigley.

The Sky bigs set a double screen for Allie Quigley

Quigley sprints off the screen and turns it into an Iverson cut towards the other side of the court. Vandersloot almost throws a bad pass, but Quigley is able to corral the ball.

Quigley saves Vandersloot by catching the tough pass

From there, Quigley executes a dribble handoff with Kahleah Copper, who then throws the ball back to Vandersloot on the weakside. So far, all of this has just been a big decoy, working the ball side-to-side to get the Aces moving and thinking.

Quigley hands off to Copper, who swings it back to Vandersloot

Once Vandersloot gets the ball back, the real action begins. The Sky set up what's known as a "Spain" pick-and-roll, which sort of looks like a double screen, but comes with an important distinction. First, Stevens sets a screen for Vandersloot, wiping out her defender, Danielle Robinson.

Stevens sets the first screen in the "Spain" pick-and-roll

Next comes another screen from Stefanie Dolson, and this is where things get interesting. Instead of being the second screen in a double screen sequence for Vandersloot, Dolson actually pops up and sets a back pick on Stevens' defender, A'ja Wilson, who never sees it coming. (Screen of the year by Dolson, by the way.)

Dolson sets a wicked screen on Wilson

Now the Aces are really in trouble because that screen from Dolson completely disrupts their normal help and communication system. Dearica Hamby has to drop off to help on Vandersloot, but Danielle Robinson is still chasing Vandersloot from the original screen. You can see where this is going.

Vandersloot drives baseline and Hamby comes to help

Wilson gets wiped out by the Dolson screen, and with Hamby containing the ball and Robinson still chasing after Vandersloot, there's no one to stick with Stevens as she slips to the rim unimpeded.

Stevens slips to the rim for an easy layup

The Aces' weakside defenders, Kayla McBride in particular, should have perhaps been in better position to help, but it's tough to ignore your instincts and leave a shooter like Quigley all alone in the corner.

This was just an extremely well-executed play by the Sky and one that's tough to stop when you aren't prepared for it -- especially after the side-to-side movement earlier in the set. Obviously there were things the Aces could have done better, but this is one where you just have to give props to Wade and the Sky.