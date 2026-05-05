Former WNBA No. 1 overall pick and MVP Tina Charles announced her retirement from basketball on Tuesday after 14 seasons. She retires as the league's all-time leader in both rebounds and field goals, and is second all-time in points, behind only fellow UConn alum Diana Taurasi.

Charles, who spent last season with the Connecticut Sun, made the announcement herself on social media, where she released a lengthy statement that read, in part:

"Today, I officially announce my retirement from basketball. "Fifteen years at the professional level and a lifetime of love for this game. I've experienced the highest highs and lowest lows, and I'm thankful for all of it. Through it all, I learned how to show up. When doubt got loud and narratives were written without me, I kept showing up. That's the New Yorker in me, where resilience is built, not talked about. "Growing up in Queens, New York, basketball wasn't just a game, it was a language, a rhythm, it's survival, its expression. It pulled me in early, and I gave myself fully to it, it shaped me into the woman I am today and for that, I wouldn't change a thing. "At some point, you have to edit your life. Not everything and not everyone is meant for the whole journey. Growth requires honesty, and for me, that meant recognizing when my impact was being called in a new direction. That's not failure, that's clarity. I'm at peace with this decision, aligned with what I'm being called to do next, making space for someone else to step in and grow the way I once did. "It would be impossible to name everyone who has poured into my life, but I want to say thank you."

After a dominant high school career at New York's Christ the King -- which also counts Sue Bird, Chamique Holdsclaw and Lamar Odom as graduates -- where she was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year, Charles followed in Bird's footsteps to UConn. As a junior and senior, Charles led the Huskies to back-to-back perfect seasons and the sixth and seventh national championships in program history. She was named the Naismith Player of the Year as a senior.

The Sun didn't have to look far with the No. 1 pick of the 2010 WNBA Draft, selecting Charles, who was an immediate success at the professional level. She walked in averaging a double-double, and not only won Rookie of the Year in 2010, but finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting and seventh in MVP voting.

By her sophomore season, Charles was a First Team All-WNBA honoree, and by her third season she was the 2012 MVP. The Sun were knocked out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference finals that season, however, which would foreshadow Charles' fruitless quest for a title.

Ahead of the 2014 season, Charles was traded to her hometown New York Liberty in exchange for Kelsey Bone and two first-round picks, one of which became Alyssa Thomas. With Charles leading the way, the Liberty finished with a top-three record from 2015-17, but only won one playoff series in that time.

For all of Charles' individual brilliance and regular-season success, playoff glory eluded her wherever she went. In fact, Charles only ever played in 23 postseason games, and never made the Finals -- the one stain on her incredible legacy.

Over 14 seasons with the Sun, Liberty, Washington Mystics, Phoenix Mercury, Seattle Storm and Atlanta Dream, Charles played 473 games, scored 8,396 points, made 3,364 field goals and grabbed 4,262 rebounds, and retires in the top 10 in all four categories.

Along the way she was the Rookie of the Year and MVP, a two-time scoring champion, eight-time All-Star, nine-time All-WNBA honoree and three-time All-Defensive honoree. She was also named to the WNBA's 25th anniversary team in 2021.

On the international level, Charles won three Olympic gold medals with Team USA at the 2012, 2016 and 2020 games, and three World Cup gold medals in 2010, 2014 and 2018.

Charles also had a big impact off the court during her career. In 2013, she founded the Hopey's Heart Foundation, a non-profit honoring her late aunt, Maureen "Hopey" Vaz, who passed away from multiple organ failure. Hopey's Heart Foundation has donated over 500 AEDs (automated external defibrillators, which are used to treat sudden cardiac arrests) to schools and public places. In 2017, a man's life was saved thanks to an AED donated by Hopey's Heart.

"Tina Charles has defined excellence and consistency throughout one of the most remarkable careers in WNBA history. From earning unanimous Rookie of the Year honors to being named league MVP, to becoming the WNBA's all-time leading rebounder and second all-time leading scorer, Tina's impact on the game will be felt for generations to come," WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Beyond her extraordinary accomplishments, Tina has represented the very best of the WNBA throughout her career. Through her leadership and dedication to giving back - including her work with her Hopey's Heart Foundation -- she has made a meaningful impact far beyond the game, earning the Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award twice. On behalf of the WNBA, I want to thank Tina for her lasting contributions to the league and the sport of basketball. Her legacy will be defined not only by her excellence on the court, but by the standard she set as a leader, a teammate, and a champion for the communities she touched."

The Connecticut Sun, the organization where she began and ended her surefire Hall of Fame WNBA career, also released a statement.

"It has been one of the greatest honors in our organization's history to have Tina start and end her professional career in a Sun uniform. Her impact on this franchise is immeasurable. From her dominance in the paint to her relentless work ethic, Tina helped shape the identity of the Connecticut Sun and elevated the standard for everyone who wore this jersey alongside her," the Sun said.

"Beyond the accolades, records, and All‑Star appearances, Tina brought heart to this organization. She carried herself with pride, professionalism, and a deep commitment to the game and the community. Her passion for basketball and her respect for its history were evident every time she stepped on the floor."