The Las Vegas Aces' quest for a three-peat got underway Tuesday with a pep talk from someone who knows a thing, or seven, about winning titles: Tom Brady. The legendary NFL quarterback, who is a minority owner of the Aces, paid the team a visit in the locker room ahead of their 89-80 win over the Phoenix Mercury.

Aces coach Becky Hammon intentionally kept her players in the dark so it would be a surprise.

"I thought it would be cool to bring a sports figure in who's not only invested in our team, but also knows a few things about winning," Hammon said. "Just let him have the floor. He's somebody who has sat where they've sat -- chasing history and trying to be the greatest.

"Those things don't just happen. You really have to be intentional about your work, your approach ... And about winning the moments. We're certainly happy that he came and shared some of his knowledge and passion and really love for women's sports."

Last season, the Aces became the first team since the Los Angeles Sparks in 2001 and 2002 to repeat as champions. Despite losing Candace Parker to retirement just ahead of training camp, they remain the favorites to win it all again this season, and if they do so would join the Houston Comets as the only teams in league history to win three championships in a row.

MVP favorite A'ja Wilson is the primary reason why the Aces are building a dynasty, and she was incredible against the Mercury. Wilson finished with 30 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and three blocks for her third career game of at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Only Parker has more such games.

"[Brady] was saying, 'The banners are always going to be there, so you don't have to try to defend that. Just go do what you've been doing,'" Wilson said. "That message made the night for me. Because I feel like we get so caught up in, 'Oh, my God, we've got to three-peat.' But that banner is going to be there forever. My ring is going to be in the trophy case forever. Let me focus on getting better, and then that's when everything else flows."

In addition to hearing from Brady and picking up their first win of the season, the Aces also received their championship rings and raised another banner Tuesday.

If all of that wasn't enough, the 10,419 fans in attendance were a new record for an Aces game at Michelob Ultra Arena.