Despite the Dallas Wings starting the season 0-4, Paige Bueckers is still one of the top candidates to win WNBA Rookie of the Year. Former UConn teammate Azzi Fudd highlighted what she thinks are some of Bueckers' overlooked skills while in attendance for the Wings' game against the Atlanta Dream on Saturday.

"I feel like Paige is a sneaky good defender" Fudd told CBS Sports. "… I also think she's an incredible passer and I feel like that's something that was kind of looked over a little bit last year. These last couple of games she had what, 10 assists last game, I think? To see her facilitate like she can, it's going to be fun."

While Fudd talked about Bueckers' defensive skills, the rookie proved her right by grabbing a steal. The Wings ended up losing the game 83-75, but Bueckers continued to show her potential. Although It was not a very efficient game for Bueckers as she went 4 of 15 from the field, she still finished the day with 11 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals. In the process, she became the fastest guard to record 50 points and 25 assists since Sue Bird.

Bueckers is still chasing her first WNBA win, but Fudd said she is already proud of her former teammate's achievements.

"It's been a lot of fun," Fudd said. "Just seeing anyone you played with, just being here now watching her live is a moment of pride. I'm super proud of her, to see what she is doing, where she's been. To see her living out her dreams is amazing."

Fudd decided to play one more college basketball season, but it's already clear she will also be a fan favorite when she joins the WNBA. The crowd at Gateway Center Arena was quick to recognize her and a long line formed to take pictures with her. The same thing happened when she attended a Wings game in Minnesota on May 21.

Bueckers will be back in Connecticut on Tuesday when the Wings take on the Sun at 7 p.m. ET.