The Unrivaled 1-on-1 tournament delivered again. Three nights of exciting action came to a close on Saturday in Miami, when Chelsea Gray outlasted Allisha Gray in a three-game war in the finals to claim the 2026 title and a $200,000 payday. As the runner-up, Allisha will take home $50,000.

Chelsea Gray, a.k.a. the Point Gawd, is a serial winner, and it's little surprise that she was able to add another trophy to her collection, which also includes four WNBA titles, a WNBA Finals MVP, a WNBA Commissioner's Cup title, a WNBA Commissioner's Cup MVP and an Unrivaled Finals MVP.

"First I want to shout out Lish, man. A round of applause for Lish. Something about that last name, man, I swear. Man, we were exhausted," Chelsea Gray said. I was just telling [Jackie Young], I'm done with the sprints. But man, just a testament to the hard work that I put in all the time."

The $200,000 payday is more than Gray made in the WNBA last season, when she earned $196,267 with the Las Vegas Aces.

"You just gotta take care of the moment and the rest will happen," Gray said. "You dig deep when there's $200K on the line. We were both battling. We'll spend that money wisely."

After the work she put in on Saturday night, Gray only had one thing on her mind. "A vacation," she said, when asked how she'll spend the money. "My wife said that she'll handle it."

Breaking down the finals

Game 1

There wasn't much drama in the first game. Allisha started with the ball and immediately hit a 3-pointer to jump in front, then got to the free throw line for a 2-point free throw, and finally closed the game with a tough fadeaway after an offensive rebound.

Game 2

Both players looked exhausted in the second game and traded a number of misses early on. Allisha hit a 3-pointer to go in front, but Chelsea responded with back-to-back 3s of her own to jump in front and earn game point. After a timeout, the former Finals MVP closed the show with a fadeaway jumper.

Game 3

Allisha started with the ball again in Game 3, and the long break after Game 2 seemed to give her a second wind. She got right to the rim at will and scored six quick points to put Chelsea on the brink. A miss gave Chelsea life, however, and she bounced back with four quick points of her own.

At that point, the game turned into an extremely physical slog. Both players were pushing and holding, and neither could buy a bucket, while the refs were reluctant to decide the game with their whistles. After dozens of misses, Chelsea caught a break when Allisha lost her footing, which opened up the space for Chelsea to drain a tournament-winning 3.

Semifinals deliver

Gray and Gray reached the finals in thrilling fashion. In the first semifinal, Chelsea Gray fell behind 8-0 to her former Las Vegas Aces teammate Kelsey Plum, then ripped off 12 consecutive points by using her size advantage to get into the paint and finish. It seemed as though the second contest would follow the same script, as Allisha Gray took a 9-0 lead on Aliyah Boston, who immediately responded by bullying the smaller Gray in the post to score 10 points of her own. Boston couldn't complete the comeback, however, and Gray drained a 3-pointer to advance.

Boston and Plum, losers of the semifinals, will take home $25,000 each.