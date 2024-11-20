Shortly after the start of the new year, the professional women's basketball landscape will change forever with the start of Unrivaled, the new 3-on-3 league led by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, which aims to give players an alternative option to going overseas during the WNBA offseason.
The action will tip off on Jan. 17 and run for eight weeks, with all the games being played in Miami. While it is 3-on-3, the games will be played on a shorter full court with four, seven-minute quarters. An outline of the full rules is yet to be released, but Collier said on social media that it will look like "normal basketball with more spacing."
There will be 36 players in this inaugural season -- two spots still remain open -- and six teams. Instead of a draft, the teams were chosen by a selection committee that split the teams by positions and skills. The league released a video on its YouTube page on Wednesday showing the selection process and the rosters for each team.
For a full breakdown of everything you need to know about the league, go here.
Laces BC
- Head coach: Andrew Wade
|Player
|Position
|WNBA team
F/C
G
G
G
F
G
Lynx
Lunar Owls BC
- Head coach: DJ Sackmann
|Player
|Position
|WNBA team
F/C
Mystics
G
Napheesa Collier
F
Lynx
G
G
F
Aces
Mist BC
- Head coach: Phil Handy
|Player
|Position
|WNBA team
G
Sun
F
Mystics
F
G
Storm
Breanna Stewart
F
G
Liberty
Phantom BC
- Head coach: Adam Harrington
|Player
|Position
|WNBA team
C
Mercury
G
Aces
G
Sun
F
G
Aces
Wildcard
TBD
TBD
Rose BC
- Head coach: Nola Henry
|Player
|Position
|WNBA team
G
Mercury
G
Aces
F
Azura Stevens
F/C
Sparks
G
Mystics
Wildcard
TBD
TBD
Vinyl BC
- Head coach: Teresa Weatherspoon
|Player
|Position
|WNBA team
F/C
Fever
G
Sparks
G
Dream
F
Sparks
G
Dream
G
Wings