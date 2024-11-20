basketball-general-getty.jpg
Shortly after the start of the new year, the professional women's basketball landscape will change forever with the start of Unrivaled, the new 3-on-3 league led by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, which aims to give players an alternative option to going overseas during the WNBA offseason.

The action will tip off on Jan. 17 and run for eight weeks, with all the games being played in Miami. While it is 3-on-3, the games will be played on a shorter full court with four, seven-minute quarters. An outline of the full rules is yet to be released, but Collier said on social media that it will look like "normal basketball with more spacing." 

There will be 36 players in this inaugural season -- two spots still remain open -- and six teams. Instead of a draft, the teams were chosen by a selection committee that split the teams by positions and skills. The league released a video on its YouTube page on Wednesday showing the selection process and the rosters for each team. 

For a full breakdown of everything you need to know about the league, go here

Laces BC

  • Head coach: Andrew Wade
PlayerPositionWNBA team

Stefanie Dolson

F/C

Mystics

Lexie Hull

G

Fever

Kayla McBride

G

Lynx

Kelsey Plum

G

Aces

Alyssa Thomas

F

Sun

Courtney Williams

G

Lynx

Lunar Owls BC

  • Head coach: DJ Sackmann
PlayerPositionWNBA team

Shakira Austin

F/C

Mystics

Natasha Cloud

G

Mercury

Napheesa Collier

F

Lynx

Skylar Diggins-Smith

G

Storm

Allisha Gray

G

Dream

Kate Martin

F

Aces

Mist BC

  • Head coach: Phil Handy
PlayerPositionWNBA team

DiJonai Carrington

G

Sun

Aaliyah Edwards

F

Mystics

Rickea Jackson

F

Sparks

Jewell Loyd

G

Storm

Breanna Stewart

F

Liberty

Courtney Vandersloot

G

Liberty

Phantom BC

  • Head coach: Adam Harrington
PlayerPositionWNBA team

Brittney Griner

C

Mercury

Tiffany Hayes

G

Aces

Marina Mabrey

G

Sun

Satou Sabally

F

Wings

Jackie Young

G

Aces

Wildcard

TBD

TBD

Rose BC

  • Head coach: Nola Henry
PlayerPositionWNBA team

Kahleah Copper

G

Mercury

Chelsea Gray

G

Aces

Angel Reese

F

Sky

Azura Stevens

F/C

Sparks

Brittney Sykes

G

Mystics

Wildcard

TBD

TBD

Vinyl BC

  • Head coach: Teresa Weatherspoon
PlayerPositionWNBA team

Aliyah Boston

F/C

Fever

Rae Burrell

G

Sparks

Jordin Canada

G

Dream

Dearica Hamby

F

Sparks

Rhyne Howard

G

Dream

Arike Ogunbowale

G

Wings