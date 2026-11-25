Taj McWilliams-Franklin was conflicted last summer when Michelle Onyiah signed a developmental player contract with the Indiana Fever, becoming the first player to make the jump from Upshot to the WNBA.

Five more players would follow Onyiah: Maria Gakdeng (Toronto Tempo), Deja Kelly (Dallas Wings), Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda (Los Angeles Sparks), Shyanne Sellers (Sparks) and Christyn Williams (Wings).

"I'm super psyched that they got these opportunities, and then I'm super bummed because I'm like, those players are probably gonna be in training camp in the W next year," McWilliams-Franklin told CBS Sports. "These players really helped our league move forward. I'm super grateful and thankful that they gave our league an opportunity, and now they're getting an opportunity. That's what you want.

"I actually don't want them back." McWilliams-Franklin continued. "I want them to stay in the W."

Few know the grind of the road less traveled or the importance of taking an opportunity better than McWilliams-Franklin. She played three years at St. Edwards University, an NAIA school in Texas, then spent three years overseas and two in the short-lived ABL before being drafted No. 32 overall in the third round of the 1999 WNBA Draft. McWilliams-Franklin would go on to spend more than a decade in the WNBA with six organizations. Along the way, she won two titles, made six All-Star appearances, earned two All-WNBA Team selections and had her number retired by the Connecticut Sun.

These days, McWilliams-Franklin is the deputy commissioner of Upshot, the newest women's basketball league on the block.

Following Upshot's 2027 schedule release and expansion announcement earlier this month, McWilliams-Franklin spoke to CBS Sports about the league's successful inaugural season, its place in the women's basketball landscape and creating opportunity for everyone, from players to fans.

What is Upshot?

Upshot was founded in 2025 by Andy Kaufmann, Mark Walsh and former WNBA president Donna Orender as a professional developmental league because they saw "a clear need for more professional opportunities to match the depth of talent across the game," Kaufmann told CBS Sports in a statement. Orender served as Upshot's first commissioner, but left the league in September.

Upshot is based in Jacksonville, Florida, and began play in 2026 with four teams: the Charlotte Crown, Greensboro Groove, Jacksonville Waves and Savannah Steel. Each team has 11 players on its roster, and games are 5-on-5 using standard rules. All games are shown on the league's YouTube channel, with some limited national broadcasts on Scripps Sports Network and local over-the-air broadcasts in team markets.

Notably, Upshot plays in the summer, concurrently with the WNBA. In fact, Upshot and the WNBA will both tip off their 2027 seasons on May 7. That is intentional, McWilliams-Franklin said, not only because it makes it easier to secure arena dates, but because the league thought this was the best way for players to make the jump to the WNBA.

"We're a league of opportunity, so some of our players that come in want to play in the WNBA. The best way for them to transfer over is for WNBA teams to be able to know that these kids are in shape and playing rules that are similar to theirs and are ready to go," McWilliams-Franklin said.

Upshot's 2027 season will run from May 7 to August 15, and each team will play 28 games -- 14 at home and 14 on the road. The league has not announced a plan for the 2027 postseason. In its inaugural season, there was no playoff system. The top two teams in the regular season standings -- the Crown and Waves -- met in a winner-take-all championship game. The Crown won, 81-76.

The WNBA's version of the G League?

Making a WNBA roster has historically been one of the toughest tasks in professional sports. For nearly two decades, there were only 12 WNBA teams with a maximum of 12 roster spots per team. And due to salary cap concerns, many franchises elected to carry 11 players. Recent changes have tried to address the situation. Three expansion teams have joined the league in the last two years, with three more to come by 2030, and the new collective bargaining agreement mandated that teams roster 12 players and created two new developmental roster spots for each team.

The WNBA still does not have a developmental league like the NBA's G League, however, and it remains extremely difficult to make a roster, let alone stick around for consecutive years. It's easy to think of Upshot as an informal WNBA G League, but McWilliams-Franklin doesn't see it that way -- at least not right now.

"We are not affiliated with the WNBA in any status," McWilliams-Franklin said. "It just so happens that we have some great players that maybe the WNBA overlooked, or didn't have the opportunity to grow the way they want to, and some of the players are players of interest to teams in the W.

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"For us, it's a league of opportunity. We have Division II players, we had an NAIA player, we have players that are on the cusp that may be from mid-majors that never got an opportunity to have a look if their ultimate goal is to play in the W. But we also have players that are happy playing pro basketball where we're at."

McWilliams-Franklin did acknowledge, however, that Upshot's ownership sees a potential affiliation with the WNBA as a goal "down the line when we get more and more successful."

The WNBA has not publicly acknowledged Upshot, and a request for comment from CBS Sports went unanswered. However, a source with knowledge of some of the WNBA's thinking pointed to outgoing commissioner Cathy Engelbert's 2024 quote about Unrivaled, in which she praised "anything that grows the game."

Doubling in size in 2027

Upshot started with four teams, all in the Southeast, an area that has been underrepresented in the WNBA since its first few years. The Charlotte Sting were one of the WNBA's original franchises, and the Miami Sol and Orlando Miracle came along shortly after, but the Sol folded in 2002, the Miracle relocated to Connecticut in 2003 (ironically, McWilliams-Franklin made the move as a player) and the Sting ceased operations in 2007.

Since 2008, when the Atlanta Dream joined as an expansion franchise, they have been the only team in the Southeast. And even if you want to include the Washington Mystics as a Southeastern team, that's still only two teams covering a massive region of the country.

Basing Upshot in the Southeast, which has a massive women's basketball fanbase tied to college teams such as South Carolina, LSU, Duke and North Carolina, was intentional -- but only to an extent. Kaufmann also owns several minor league hockey teams in the area, which provided some of the off-court infrastructure to get Upshot up and running and helped reduce overhead costs. McWilliams-Franklin called it "gravy" that the league started in a region without much WNBA competition.

Upshot has no plans to remain a small, Southeastern operation. After a successful inaugural season highlighted by a sold-out championship game, the league has doubled in size. Four teams will join in 2027 -- the Baltimore Starlings, Nashville Vibe, and yet-unnamed franchises in Providence and Tampa Bay -- with more planned for 2028.

"We have a community that is looking for this type of entertainment. Family entertainment, lower costs and right in their city, so I think there were so many folks that wanted teams and wanted to be a part of it," McWilliams-Franklin said. "This is a moment for women's professional sports… We're a smaller footprint, have smaller upfront costs, but you get the same great product and same great people."

Kaufmann has previously stated a plan to grow to 30 teams, though he has not provided a timeline.

Growing investment

Ahead of its inaugural season, Upshot announced it had raised $40 million from over 90 investors, including women's basketball icons Cheryl Miller, Ann Meyers Drysdale and Tamika Catchings.

Earlier this month, current Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby, a three-time WNBA All-Star, two-time Sixth Player of the Year and 2022 champion, joined Upshot as an investor and advisor.

"Investing in Upshot is about more than basketball," Hamby said in a statement. "It's about investing in the future of women's sports, creating opportunities for the next generation, and being part of something that continues to push the game forward."

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McWilliams-Franklin called Hamby a "home run" addition because of her depth of knowledge and experience, both on and off the court. She was also thrilled to have a current player in the ownership group because that was "out of reach" for her when she played.

"I played in the W for 14 years, professionally for 22. I never owned any part of it," McWilliams-Franklin said. She said Upshot's founders were "very intentional" about giving women and current and former players ownership opportunities so that they can "shape what the next generation of professional women's sports looks like."

Expansion draft, tryouts coming soon

Upshot will hold an expansion draft lottery to determine the order of the forthcoming expansion draft. Current teams will be allowed to protect a set number of players from selection, just like in the WNBA. A timeline and specific details for that process have not been announced.

Upshot will not hold a traditional college draft, but will conduct a series of tryouts, both nationally and locally. The first two national tryouts will be run by Upshot vice president of basketball operations Dee Brown, who spent over a decade in the NBA and is the father of WNBA veteran Lexie Brown. Those events will give coaches an opportunity to watch and speak with players. Then, closer to training camp, each team will hold local tryouts to fill any remaining roster spots.

Ahead of its inaugural season, Upshot was "fighting, trying to get players to understand what we were doing," McWilliams-Franklin said. Now, she said her phone is ringing off the hook because so many agents are trying to get their players in the mix.

For McWilliams-Franklin, that makes all the hard work worth it.

"I was interviewing a coach for one of the teams. I asked her, 'What's your biggest goal, your biggest dream?' And she said no one's ever asked her that," McWilliams-Franklin said. "I make sure I ask each one that I talk to, 'What is it that you're trying to do?' Because we want to help facilitate whatever that is. We're dream builders with the players, with the coach, with the staff. That's really important for me. That's why I came to Upshot."