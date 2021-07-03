sue-bird-team-usa.jpg
Getty Images

Later this month, the USA Basketball Women's National Team will head to Tokyo for the 2020 Olympics in search of a historic seventh straight gold medal. It will also look to extend an incredible 49-game winning streak at the Olympics, which dates back to the bronze medal game in 1992. 

Leading the way for Team USA will be national team stalwarts such as Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, as well as up-and-coming stars like Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson. Under a revamped format, the women will begin play with just three group stage games. Qualifying teams will then advance to the knockout stage. 

Play is set to begin on July 25 with the first group stage game, and conclude on Aug. 8 with the gold medal game. Ahead of the tournament, here's everything you need to know about Team USA and women's basketball at the Olympics. 

Team USA roster

PlayerPositionWNBA team

Ariel Atkins

Guard

Washington Mystics

Sue Bird

Guard

Seattle Storm

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Guard

Phoenix Mercury

Chelsea Gray

Guard

Las Vegas Aces

Jewell Loyd

Guard

Seattle Storm

Diana Taurasi

Guard

Phoenix Mercury

Napheesa Collier

Forward

Minnesota Lynx

Breanna Stewart

Forward

Seattle Storm

A'ja Wilson

Forward

Las Vegas Aces

Tina Charles

Center

Washington Mystics

Sylvia Fowles

Center

Minnesota Lynx

Brittney Griner

Center

Phoenix Mercury

Olympic Preliminary Round Groups

Group A

  • Canada
  • Serbia
  • Spain
  • South Korea

Group B

  • France
  • Japan
  • Nigeria
  • United States

Group C

  • Australia
  • Belgium
  • China
  • Puerto Rico

Full schedule

Sunday, July 25 (Group Stage)

  • South Korea vs. Spain, 9 p.m. ET

Monday, July 26 (Group Stage

  • Serbia vs. Canada, 4:30 a.m. ET
  • Japan vs. France, 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, July 27 (Group Stage)

  • Nigeria vs. United States, 12:40 a.m. ET
  • Australia vs. Belgium, 4:30 a.m. ET
  • Puerto Rico vs. China, 8 a.m. ET

Wednesday, July 28 (Group Stage)

  • Canada vs. South Korea, 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, July 29 (Group Stage)

  • Spain vs. Serbia, 4:20 a.m. ET
  • Belgium vs. Puerto Rico, 9 p.m. ET

Friday, July 30 (Group Stage)

  • United States vs. Japan, 12:40 a.m. ET
  • France vs. Nigeria, 4:20 a.m. ET
  • China vs. Australia, 8 a.m. ET

Saturday, July 31 (Group Stage)

  • Canada vs. Spain, 9 p.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 1 (Group Stage)

  • South Korea vs. Serbia, 8 a.m. ET
  • Nigeria vs. Japan, 9 p.m. ET

Monday, Aug. 2 (Group Stage)

  • France vs. United States, 12:40 a.m. ET
  • China vs. Belgium, 4:20 a.m. ET
  • Australia vs. Puerto Rico, 8 a.m. ET

Tuesday, Aug. 3 (Quarterfinals)

  • TBD vs. TBD, 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 4 (Quarterfinals)

  • TBD vs. TBD, 12:40 a.m. ET
  • TBD vs. TBD, 4:20 a.m. ET
  • TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. ET

Friday, Aug. 6 (Semifinals)

  • TBD vs. TBD, 12:40 a.m. ET
  • TBD vs. TBD, 7 a.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 7 (Bronze medal game)

  • TBD vs. TBD, 3 a.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 8 (Gold medal game)

  • TBD vs. TBD, 10:30 p.m. ET