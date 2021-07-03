Later this month, the USA Basketball Women's National Team will head to Tokyo for the 2020 Olympics in search of a historic seventh straight gold medal. It will also look to extend an incredible 49-game winning streak at the Olympics, which dates back to the bronze medal game in 1992.
Leading the way for Team USA will be national team stalwarts such as Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, as well as up-and-coming stars like Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson. Under a revamped format, the women will begin play with just three group stage games. Qualifying teams will then advance to the knockout stage.
Play is set to begin on July 25 with the first group stage game, and conclude on Aug. 8 with the gold medal game. Ahead of the tournament, here's everything you need to know about Team USA and women's basketball at the Olympics.
Team USA roster
|Player
|Position
|WNBA team
Ariel Atkins
Guard
Washington Mystics
Sue Bird
Guard
Seattle Storm
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Guard
Phoenix Mercury
Chelsea Gray
Guard
Las Vegas Aces
Jewell Loyd
Guard
Seattle Storm
Diana Taurasi
Guard
Phoenix Mercury
Napheesa Collier
Forward
Minnesota Lynx
Breanna Stewart
Forward
Seattle Storm
A'ja Wilson
Forward
Las Vegas Aces
Tina Charles
Center
Washington Mystics
Sylvia Fowles
Center
Minnesota Lynx
Brittney Griner
Center
Phoenix Mercury
Olympic Preliminary Round Groups
Group A
- Canada
- Serbia
- Spain
- South Korea
Group B
- France
- Japan
- Nigeria
- United States
Group C
- Australia
- Belgium
- China
- Puerto Rico
Full schedule
Sunday, July 25 (Group Stage)
- South Korea vs. Spain, 9 p.m. ET
Monday, July 26 (Group Stage
- Serbia vs. Canada, 4:30 a.m. ET
- Japan vs. France, 9 p.m. ET
Tuesday, July 27 (Group Stage)
- Nigeria vs. United States, 12:40 a.m. ET
- Australia vs. Belgium, 4:30 a.m. ET
- Puerto Rico vs. China, 8 a.m. ET
Wednesday, July 28 (Group Stage)
- Canada vs. South Korea, 9 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 29 (Group Stage)
- Spain vs. Serbia, 4:20 a.m. ET
- Belgium vs. Puerto Rico, 9 p.m. ET
Friday, July 30 (Group Stage)
- United States vs. Japan, 12:40 a.m. ET
- France vs. Nigeria, 4:20 a.m. ET
- China vs. Australia, 8 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 31 (Group Stage)
- Canada vs. Spain, 9 p.m. ET
Sunday, Aug. 1 (Group Stage)
- South Korea vs. Serbia, 8 a.m. ET
- Nigeria vs. Japan, 9 p.m. ET
Monday, Aug. 2 (Group Stage)
- France vs. United States, 12:40 a.m. ET
- China vs. Belgium, 4:20 a.m. ET
- Australia vs. Puerto Rico, 8 a.m. ET
Tuesday, Aug. 3 (Quarterfinals)
- TBD vs. TBD, 9 p.m. ET
Wednesday, Aug. 4 (Quarterfinals)
- TBD vs. TBD, 12:40 a.m. ET
- TBD vs. TBD, 4:20 a.m. ET
- TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. ET
Friday, Aug. 6 (Semifinals)
- TBD vs. TBD, 12:40 a.m. ET
- TBD vs. TBD, 7 a.m. ET
Saturday, Aug. 7 (Bronze medal game)
- TBD vs. TBD, 3 a.m. ET
Sunday, Aug. 8 (Gold medal game)
- TBD vs. TBD, 10:30 p.m. ET