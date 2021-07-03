Later this month, the USA Basketball Women's National Team will head to Tokyo for the 2020 Olympics in search of a historic seventh straight gold medal. It will also look to extend an incredible 49-game winning streak at the Olympics, which dates back to the bronze medal game in 1992.

Leading the way for Team USA will be national team stalwarts such as Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, as well as up-and-coming stars like Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson. Under a revamped format, the women will begin play with just three group stage games. Qualifying teams will then advance to the knockout stage.

Play is set to begin on July 25 with the first group stage game, and conclude on Aug. 8 with the gold medal game. Ahead of the tournament, here's everything you need to know about Team USA and women's basketball at the Olympics.

Team USA roster

Player Position WNBA team Ariel Atkins Guard Washington Mystics Sue Bird Guard Seattle Storm Skylar Diggins-Smith Guard Phoenix Mercury Chelsea Gray Guard Las Vegas Aces Jewell Loyd Guard Seattle Storm Diana Taurasi Guard Phoenix Mercury Napheesa Collier Forward Minnesota Lynx Breanna Stewart Forward Seattle Storm A'ja Wilson Forward Las Vegas Aces Tina Charles Center Washington Mystics Sylvia Fowles Center Minnesota Lynx Brittney Griner Center Phoenix Mercury

Olympic Preliminary Round Groups

Group A

Canada

Serbia

Spain

South Korea

Group B

France

Japan

Nigeria

United States

Group C

Australia

Belgium

China

Puerto Rico

Full schedule

Sunday, July 25 (Group Stage)

South Korea vs. Spain, 9 p.m. ET

Monday, July 26 (Group Stage

Serbia vs. Canada, 4:30 a.m. ET

Japan vs. France, 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, July 27 (Group Stage)

Nigeria vs. United States, 12:40 a.m. ET

Australia vs. Belgium, 4:30 a.m. ET

Puerto Rico vs. China, 8 a.m. ET

Wednesday, July 28 (Group Stage)

Canada vs. South Korea, 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, July 29 (Group Stage)

Spain vs. Serbia, 4:20 a.m. ET

Belgium vs. Puerto Rico, 9 p.m. ET

Friday, July 30 (Group Stage)

United States vs. Japan, 12:40 a.m. ET

France vs. Nigeria, 4:20 a.m. ET

China vs. Australia, 8 a.m. ET

Saturday, July 31 (Group Stage)

Canada vs. Spain, 9 p.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 1 (Group Stage)

South Korea vs. Serbia, 8 a.m. ET

Nigeria vs. Japan, 9 p.m. ET

Monday, Aug. 2 (Group Stage)

France vs. United States, 12:40 a.m. ET

China vs. Belgium, 4:20 a.m. ET

Australia vs. Puerto Rico, 8 a.m. ET

Tuesday, Aug. 3 (Quarterfinals)

TBD vs. TBD, 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 4 (Quarterfinals)

TBD vs. TBD, 12:40 a.m. ET

TBD vs. TBD, 4:20 a.m. ET

TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. ET

Friday, Aug. 6 (Semifinals)

TBD vs. TBD, 12:40 a.m. ET

TBD vs. TBD, 7 a.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 7 (Bronze medal game)

TBD vs. TBD, 3 a.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 8 (Gold medal game)