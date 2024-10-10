The Golden State Valkyries have hired Natalie Nakase as their first coach, the team announced Thursday. An expansion franchise, the Valkyries will begin play in 2025 as the WNBA's 13th team, and the first one to join the league since the Atlanta Dream in 2008.

"Being named the head coach of the Golden State Valkyries is a lifelong dream come true," Nakase stated in a press release. "I am thankful to Joe Lacob, Ohemaa Nyanin and the Golden State front office for entrusting me with this responsibility. We are committed to building a winning culture of grit, hard work, and competitiveness. We will strive to improve, compete, and ultimately bring home a championship for our fans and this organization."

Nakase played for UCLA, but her professional career was cut short due to a knee injury and she joined the coaching ranks in Germany in 2008. Over the past 16 years, she has coached in three different countries for six different teams, including the Los Angeles Clippers and Las Vegas Aces. She spent the last three seasons as an assistant under Becky Hammon and helped the Aces win back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023.

"I'm a big believer in leaders who have a big heart and who care about players, not just through the wins, but through the losses and mistakes," Nakase said in an introductory video. "I think when you have that, players will run through a wall for you. I'm gonna be a truth teller, I'm gonna be a pusher. How my dad taught me was be really hard, but at the same time be really supportive. Main thing I want is to have full confidence in my players, and I want them to always have confidence in themselves."

The Valkyries do not currently have any players under contract, but that will change in December with the expansion draft, which is set for Dec. 6. They will be able to select one player from each of the 12 other teams to fill out their roster, though every team will be able to protect six players. For a full explainer on the expansion draft, go here.

Once the expansion draft happens, the Valkyries will operate like any other team in the offseason. They will be able to make trades, participate in free agency when that begins in February and will be entered in the 2025 WNBA Draft. The league announced Thursday the Valkyries will pick fifth in the draft, in between the lottery teams and the playoff teams.