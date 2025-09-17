Golden State Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase has been named the 2025 WNBA Coach of the Year, the league announced Wednesday. Nakase helped the Valkyries (23-21, No. 8 seed) become the first expansion team to make the playoffs in their inaugural season.

The Valkyries are down 1-0 in their first-round series against the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx but will return home for Game 2 on Wednesday.

Nakase received 53 of a possible 72 votes. Atlanta Dream coach Karl Smesko finished in second place with 15 votes, while the Las Vegas Aces' Becky Hammon and the Lynx's Cheryl Reeve each received two votes.

"Natalie has been a fierce leader from the very moment she was announced as head coach, and this award is an external validation of what we see every day," Valkyries general manager Ohemaa Nyanin said. "Her core philosophy of connectivity and emphasis on high character has created an environment where everyone can thrive. Her unique approach to leadership and ability to hold players accountable with care while staying true to her values has been remarkable. Coach Natalie and her coaching staff have been an integral piece of creating this team's foundation in its inaugural year."

WNBA expansion teams' inaugural seasons

Season Team Record Playoffs? 2025 Valkyries 23-21 Yes 1998 Shock 17-13 No 1999 Miracle 15-17 No 1999 Lynx 15-17 No 2000 Sol 13-19 No 2003 Silver Stars 12-22 No 2000 Fire 10-22 No 2000 Fever 9-23 No 2000 Storm 6-26 No 2006 Sky 5-29 No 2008 Dream 4-30 No 1999 Mystics 3-27 No

Nakase began her coaching career overseas nearly two decades ago, and spent time as an assistant with both the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA and the Las Vegas Aces before the Valkyries hired her as the first coach in franchise history.

Expectations for the Valkyries were fairly low, at least externally, given the team's lack of star power and the history of expansion teams struggling out of the gates. Entering the season, the only player on the Valkyries roster with an All-Star appearance was 35-year-old Tiffany Hayes, and that was back in 2017.

Without a true go-to option on the offensive end, the Valkyries did indeed struggle to score points. They finished 10th in offensive rating (101.5), last in field goal percentage (40.7), 11th in 3-point percentage (32.5) and 11th in turnover rate (18.5%). Their leading scorer for the season, Kayla Thornton, only played 22 games before a season-ending knee injury and no one else on the team averaged more than 11.9 points.

Unable to rely on the ability to out-score opponents, Nakase turned the Valkyries into one of the most difficult teams to play against. They were aggressive on the glass -- their 51.1% rebounding rate ranked fourth in the league -- extremely physical and relentless on the defensive end.

The Valkyries finished third in the league with a 99.8 defensive rating and allowed the fewest shots in the restricted area per game by a wide margin at 12.1. The only team in WNBA history to allow fewer attempts at the rim per game was the 2018 Aces (10.6).

Nakase got the absolute most out of her team this season and has quickly established herself as one of the best young coaches in the league.

"She's terrific," Valkyries owner Joe Lacob told The Athletic earlier this month. "She's got a great, I think, feel for the game. … She's got a great feel for what she needs to do and for motivating players."