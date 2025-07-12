The Las Vegas Aces look to even up the season series when they battle the Golden State Valkyries in a key WNBA Western Conference matchup on Saturday. The Valkyries defeated the Aces 95-68 in San Francisco on June 7. The Valkyries (10-9), who are 6-4 in their last 10 games, are 3-6 on the road in 2025. The Aces (9-11), who are 4-6 in their past 10, are 5-4 on their home court this year. Center A'ja Wilson (wrist) is questionable for the Aces.

After a slow start to the season, Golden State has been on a tear, winning eight of its last 12 games. Forward Kayla Thornton is one of three Valkyries who are averaging 10 or more points on the season. In 19 games, all starts, she is averaging 15.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 assists in 30.1 minutes. She registered a double-double in the first meeting last month, scoring 22 points, while grabbing 11 rebounds.

"Two months ago, it would have been unthinkable to favor the Valkyries on the road against the Aces," Wetzel said. "In fact, the first time they played was in Golden State and the Aces were still 12.5-point favorites. The Valkyries won that game by 27, however, after entering it 2-5. They are 8-4 since, with the second-best net rating in the league (+10.1), while the Aces are 5-9 with a -4.7 net rating. Given that A'ja Wilson might not suit up for Las Vegas in this one, all signs point towards these trends continuing. Back the Valks as dogs or around a pick'em."

Under 155 total points (-110)

Golden State has combined with its opponent to score fewer than 155 points in three of the last four games. Las Vegas, meanwhile, was held to 54 points in a loss at Indiana on July 3 and to 68 points in Thursday's loss at Washington.

"The story for Golden State's success continues to be their defense, which ranks No. 1 in the league in defensive rating since that first Aces game in which they held Las Vegas to 68 points," Wetzel said. "The Aces, meanwhile, have the second-worst offensive rating in the league since then, and in four games Wilson has missed this season, they've only cleared 70 once.

"The Valkyries also have played at the WNBA's slowest pace over that last month, so look for another grinder type of a game in this one. If you want to stick with one bet, the Aces team total under is the play, or for a same game parlay, put the Valkyries with the full game under."

