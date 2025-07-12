Two teams trending in opposite directions will square off Saturday afternoon when the Golden State Valkyries travel to the desert to take on the Las Vegas Aces. All of the action will be live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

The Aces entered the season with hopes of getting back into the mix as true title contenders. Instead, they're under .500 and currently outside of the playoff picture. In Becky Hammon's first three seasons combined, the Aces lost two games by 20-plus points. They've already lost three games by 20-plus points this season.

On the other hand, the Valkyries were projected to be the worst team in the league but currently sit in sixth place at 10-9. They have the second-best defensive rating (97.3) in the league and are on pace to be the first expansion team to make the playoffs in their inaugural season.

Here's what you need to know ahead of Saturday's showdown:

Date: Saturday, July 12 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Michelob Ultra Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: CBS | Streaming: Paramount+

Late in the first half of the Aces' loss to the New York Liberty, Wilson took an awkward fall and put her hands out to brace herself. She immediately grimaced in pain and stayed on the ground for a few minutes under the attention of the medical staff. After briefly remaining in the game, she left for good a few minutes later and has not played since.

Wilson has been diagnosed with a wrist sprain, and while she appears to have avoided a serious injury she does not have a timetable for a return.

"My conversations with [Wilson] are, 'Let's just let it heal correctly the first time, so we're not dealing with it all year,'" Aces coach Becky Hammon said earlier this week. "Sometimes as a coach, you just have to make the bigger judgment call."

Wilson's status for Saturday remains unclear, but given Hammon's comments it would not be a surprise if she sits out again.

A'ja Wilson injury update: Aces star, three-time WNBA MVP, has sprained wrist, per coach Becky Hammon Jack Maloney

Valkyries' defense taking center stage

The Valkyries really struggle to score the ball on a consistent basis. They're ninth in the league in offensive rating (99.7), 10th in turnover rate (19.4%) and have shot above 42% in just five of their 19 games. Kayla Thornton, their leading scorer at 15.1 points per game, is the only player on the team in the top-35 on the scoring list.

So how are the Valkyries above .500 and in playoff position? Valkyries general manager Ohemaa Nyanin and coach Natalie Nakase have built a historically great defense.

How the Valkyries shut down Caitlin Clark in her return and proved their defensive dominance is for real Jack Maloney

The Valkyries boast the second-best defensive rating in the league (97.3) and the best field goal defense. They are holding opponents to 39.4% from the field, which would be the best mark in that category by any team since the 2015 Liberty. Furthermore, the Valkyries are limiting opponents to 28.1 points in the paint per game, which is not only the best mark in the league this season, but the best by any team since the 2018 Aces.

Prediction

The Aces' only win in July came against the last-place Connecticut Sun, and there's a good chance Wilson does not play. While the Valkyries have been much better at home (7-3) than on the road (3-6) this season, it's hard to pick against them. Their defense should feast on the Aces if Wilson does not suit up. Pick: Valkyries +1