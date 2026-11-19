When Mark Walter bought the Los Angeles Lakers from the Buss family, he also purchased the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks with them. However, when Josh Kushner and Bob Iger purchased the Lakers from Walter earlier this year, they elected not to purchase the Sparks as well. That has left the three-time WNBA champions up for sale, and it seems as though a bid is being prepared by Los Angeles basketball royalty.

According to Sports Business Journal, Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, is teaming up with two-time Lakers champion Pau Gasol to attempt to purchase the team. Gasol already has a financial stake in the WNBA as he invested in the league's 2022 capital raise, while Bryant frequently attends Sparks games and has brought WNBA players in to host clinics at the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

The late Kobe Bryant was a prominent figure in the women's basketball community, especially coaching his late daughter Gianna's AAU team. Gianna hoped to play for the University of Connecticut and presumably the WNBA afterward before tragically dying in the helicopter accident that killed her father and seven others in 2020.

Walter, who has been shedding assets amid an FBI and SEC investigation into his wealth management firm, is reportedly seeking $700 million for the Sparks and their unopened practice facility, and at least three groups are known to be bidding. Notably, Clippers owner Steve Ballmer reportedly considered bidding on the team in 2024, but due to his yearlong NBA suspension, he is now prohibited from submitting a bid. However, at least one of the groups bidding for the team, a group of investors put together by Swish Partners, would consider moving the team to Ballmer's Intuit Dome.

2027 WNBA Mock Draft: JuJu Watkins, Hannah Hidalgo go 1-2 to Tempo and Comets Jack Maloney

Several former NBA players own or have owned minority stakes in WNBA teams, including Magic Johnson (Sparks), Dwyane Wade (Chicago Sky), Kyle Lowry (Toronto Tempo) and Grant Hill and Chris Webber (the upcoming Detroit expansion team set to begin play in 2029). However, no former NBA player holds the governorship of a WNBA team. Gasol could change that. If we expand to immediate family, Bryant could become the first spouse of a former NBA player to hold a controlling interest in a WNBA team, though at this stage, the exact structure of a possible Bryant-Gasol bid and the other investors who could be involved are not clear.

Still, partnerships between the Bryant and Gasol families have gone quite well for Los Angeles in the past, and there are surely plenty of Lakers fans who would love to see another one in the WNBA.