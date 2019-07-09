Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donne suffers broken nose, listed as day-to-day

Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donne has suffered a broken nose, and will be listed as day-to-day, the team announced in a press release on Monday.

Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne suffered a nasal fracture during the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Sparks on July 7. Delle Donne is listed as day to day and her condition will be updated as necessary.

Delle Donne appeared to suffer the injury just 15 seconds into their loss to the Sparks when she collided with Candace Parker. As the Sparks star tried to drive to the basket, Delle Donne attempted to cut her off, and the two bumped heads.

Though she kept playing for a few possessions, Delle Donne eventually had to leave the game, as blood started flowing from her nose. She did not return to action. Without her, the Mystics struggled to keep up with the Sparks' offense, which was clicking all day long. They ended up falling, 98-81, which snapped their five-game winning streak.

The Mystics' next game is set for Wednesday morning against the Phoenix Mercury, and at this point it's still unclear if Delle Donne will be able to suit up. Even if she has to sit out that contest, though, she shouldn't miss too many games, and that's great news for the Mystics.

Including this loss to the Sparks, where she played just a few possessions, the Mystics are 0-2 without Delle Donne and 9-2 with her.