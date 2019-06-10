Washington Mystics vs. Connecticut Sun: How to watch the WNBA on CBS Sports Network

What a way to start off a new week of WNBA action. Early on Tuesday evening, the Washington Mystics will travel north to Uncasville to take on the Connecticut Sun in a matchup of the top two teams in the league.

The Sun are in first place at 5-1, and have won three games in a row thanks in large part to the play of their dynamic center, Jonquel Jones. Now in her fourth year, Jones is putting up career-best numbers in scoring, rebounding and blocks, and has won both Player of the Week Awards for the East so far.

As for the Mystics, they own the longest winning streak in the league at four in a row, and sit in second at 4-1. They haven't lost since their season-opening defeat to the Sun, a game they played without their own MVP candidate, Elena Delle Donne. Since EDD's return, they've been dominant, winning their four games by an average of 18 points.

How to watch Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun

Date: Tuesday, June 11

Tuesday, June 11 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut TV: CBS Sports Network (Channel Finder)

CBS Sports Network (Channel Finder) Streaming: Online here with authentication, or through the CBS Sports app

Online here with authentication, or through the CBS Sports app Live stats: GameTracker

Storylines



Mystics: The Mystics haven't had the most difficult schedule to start the season, but they've still looked every bit the title contender they were expected to be after falling short in the Finals last season. You have to beat the teams who are in front of you, and the Mystics have done so in style, winning their last four games by an average of 18 points. Their high-powered offense is No. 1 in the league by a wide margin thanks to their high-volume 3-point attack and incredible depth. Led by Elena Delle Donne, they have seven different players averaging at least 9.7 points per game.

Sun: After finishing in fourth place in each of the past two seasons, the Sun have taken the leap and look like the best team in the league to start this season. They've won three games in a row and are in first place at 5-1 heading into their showdown with the Mystics. Trading away Chiney Ogwumike seemed like a shock, but the deal allowed Jonquel Jones to return to the starting lineup, which has been a huge success. Their starters boast a plus-31 net rating in 102 minutes and Jones -- averaging 17 points, 13 rebounds and 3.2 blocks -- is the early favorite for MVP.

Game prediction, pick

This is the best game so far on the WNBA schedule, and should be a fascinating matchup. Not only are these the two best teams to start the season, but the Mystics have the best offense so far, while the Sun boast the best defense. Hopefully this game lives up to expectations.

Pick: Sun 86, Mystics 83