Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever: How to watch the WNBA on CBS Sports Network

There are three games on the WNBA schedule this Friday night, and the action will begin in the Midwest when the Washington Mystics pay a visit to the Indiana Fever. Elena Delle Donne is expected to make her return from a broken nose.

After a stellar run of form, in which they won five games in a row and nine out of 11 to take over first place in the standings, the Mystics have struggled lately. They've lost three games in a row now, and it's little surprise the losing streak coincided with Delle Donne's absence due to a broken nose. They enter Friday's game in third place at 9-6.

As for the Fever, they're also riding a three-game losing streak, and have dropped down to 10th place in the standings at 6-12. Though it's tough to find too much good news during a stretch where they've lost eight out of 10 games, the silver lining for the Fever is they've been quite competitive, with five of the losses coming by six points or less.

Mystics: The Washington Mystics have lost three games in a row heading into Friday night's matchup with the Fever, and all of them have come without their All-Star forward, Elena Delle Donne. She's expected to return to action in this contest, though, and that's great news for the Mystics considering they're 0-4 without her this season, but 9-2 when she plays. Another positive sign for the Mystics is that they're playing one of the worst defensive teams in the league, and that should give their league-leading offense plenty of joy.

Fever: After starting off 3-1 this season, the Fever have gone just 3-11, and are currently on a three-game losing streak. Given their youth and lack of a true star, perhaps that shouldn't be much of a surprise. This is, largely, the same team that managed just six wins all of last season. One of the biggest problems for the Fever at the moment is their once-potent offense has struggled in recent weeks. Not being able to score consistently is a problem for any team, but especially the Fever, who have one of the worst defensive units in the league.

Game prediction, pick

Both teams have struggled lately, but all signs point to the Mystics bouncing back with a win here. For one, Elena Delle Donne is expected to be back in the lineup, and they're 9-2 when she plays. Plus, they have the best offense in the league and the Fever have the second-worst defense.

Pick: Mystics 86, Fever 73