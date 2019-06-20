Washington Mystics vs. Las Vegas Aces: How to watch the WNBA on CBS Sports Network

The second game of CBS Sports Network's WNBA doubleheader on Thursday night should be a great one, as two preseason title favorites collide when the Washington Mystics take on the Las Vegas Aces.

This is the second game on Washington's 11-day road trip, which they started on Tuesday night with a dominant performance against the Los Angeles Sparks to move to 5-3. Now, they'll try to maintain their winning ways against another one of the league's most talented teams.

As for the Aces, they've had a bit of a rocky start with their new-look squad, but have picked up two straight wins to move to 4-3 on the season. There's no doubt they have the talent to win it all this season, but can they put everything together on a consistent basis? Thursday night's contest will be a big test.

How to watch Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces

Date: Thursday, June 20

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Mandalay Bay Events Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Mandalay Bay Events Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network (Channel Finder)

CBS Sports Network (Channel Finder) Streaming: Online here with authentication, or through the CBS Sports app

Online here with authentication, or through the CBS Sports app Live stats: GameTracker

Storylines



Mystics: After two straight losses, including a brutal home defeat to the Storm, in which they blew a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter, the Mystics responded this week by crushing the Sparks. Now, they'll jump right back into the fire against a talented Aces team. This will be an interesting test for the Mystics, who, aside from their win over the Sparks, have struggled against the other elite teams. Plus, their No. 1 ranked offense will meet the Aces' No. 1 ranked defense. Which team's strength will win out? One thing to watch for the Mystics, is that they love to shoot 3s, but the Aces so far are allowing opponents to shoot just 28.5 percent from deep.

Aces: The Aces are one of the most talented teams in the league, but haven't always looked like title contenders to start the season. When everything's clicking, they can just run teams out of the gym, like they did against the Dream and Liberty earlier this season, but they have other games where it's clear they're still figuring things out. Some of that was to be expected, though, with all of the youth and new pieces they're trying to put together. The most encouraging stat surrounding their 4-3 start has to be their defense. You figure the offense will come around eventually with all the talent they have, but it's a great sign their defense has been this stout to start the season.

Game prediction, pick

The Mystics looked awesome against the Sparks the other night, but the Aces have been strong at home, boasting a plus-16.5 net rating in Vegas. This should be a good game, but I'll ride with the home team in a close one.

Pick: Aces 79, Mystics 75