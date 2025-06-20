Caitlin Clark brings a crowd wherever she plays given her heightened starpower as one of the faces of the WNBA. And during Thursday night's road loss to the Golden State Valkyries, Clark and the Indiana Fever felt the brunt of a hostile environment after being on the receiving end of some extra trolling from Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski.

Seated courtside and dripped in Valkyries apparel, Podziemski went viral for mocking Clark on a traveling call; the league's reigning rookie of the year took too many steps during an attempted step-back 3-pointer.

Clark gave a puzzling smile to officials, resulting in an uproar from the crowd as Podziemski briefly followed the Fever's top player down the floor from his front row seat. The Valkyries used a pivotal run in the fourth quarter to squash and early deficit and win, 88-77.

It was Golden State's first matchup with the Fever in franchise history.

Clark, who's averaging 19.9 points per game this season, was held without a 3-point field goal for only the second time in her career during a feisty defensive effort from Golden State. The Valkyries trapped her often and forced six turnovers from Clark, who seemed frustrated offensively compared to her comfort level at that end of the floor.

She finished with 11 points and nine assists, but missed 11 of 14 shots.

"We were being disruptive, we know she doesn't like physicality," first-year Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase said after the game. "And we know she wants to get back to that left step-back."

The Valkyries made sure to push Clark coming off screens and rarely gave her opportunities at open looks.

"She shoots from the logo, so you can't pick her up at a logo," Nakase said prior to her team evening its record at 6-6 this season. "That's a super comfortable shot. It's almost like a layup to her, especially going to her left."

As for Podziemski, his presence close to the action continues a growing trend of the WNBA's rise in popularity since Clark's arrival. Podziemski averaged 11.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game this season for the Warriors as a second-year pro. He was a first-round pick for Golden State in 2023 and made the NBA's All-Rookie Team after starring collegiately at Illinois. He started 33 games this season for the Warriors.