The Atlanta Dream were looking to get back to .500 on the young season when they hosted the Dallas Wings on Saturday, and while they held a seven-point lead going into the halftime break, star center Brittney Griner wasn't in a particularly good mood.

Griner had 10 points and five boards at the half, but an offensive foul called on her with 90 seconds to play was at the top of her mind as she got ready to head to the locker room. Griner stopped for an interview with CBS Sports Network as she walked off the court, but wasn't going to let an interview prevent her from letting the refs know how she felt about that late call as they left the floor.

Griner walked away from the interview to talk about the hold she got called for and was not satisfied with what she heard back from the referee, ending the discussion with a firm "be f---ing better!" before returning to answer some questions.

We see players get on the refs all the time, so this isn't exactly a stunning video, but it is the first time I can recall seeing a player walk away from a TV interview to go do it. In that way, the veteran star is innovating with this move. She eventually returned to knock out her media obligations, but that has to come second to making sure the referees know she thought they got that one wrong.

The Dream would come out of halftime on fire, pushing their lead out to 18 going into the fourth quarter and held on for an 83-75 win over Dallas to improve to 2-2. Griner finished the game with 15 points, eight boards and just two fouls, but one of those was enough to get her onto the refs case pretty hard.