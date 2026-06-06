Where to watch Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty: TV channel, live stream, odds for WNBA showdown

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are hitting the road to take on the New York Liberty on Saturday night. The game is airing on CBS and Paramount+.

After an unexpected loss to the Portland Fire last weekend, Indiana bounced back with a home win over the Atlanta Dream on Thursday night behind Kelsey Mitchell's 25 points. That result improved the Fever's record to 5-4 overall, and also saw them tip off the Commissioner's Cup 1-0. They won the in-season tournament last year and are hoping to repeat.

Meanwhile, the Liberty (6-4 overall) have gone through some early season growing pains under first-year coach Chris DeMarco. The Liberty went through a three-game losing streak before their current three-game winning streak, and they are fresh off a 97-82 victory over the Toronto Tempo on Wednesday night.

Where to watch Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty

Date: Saturday, June 6 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn

TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

Odds (via FanDuel): NYL -2.5 | O/U: 175.5

Last meeting

The Fever won a preseason encounter against the Liberty, but this will be their first regular-season meeting of 2026. Indiana leads their all-time series 52-38, but the Liberty won three out of four meetings last season.

That preseason meeting was Caitlin Clark's first game since her 2025 season was cut short due to multiple injuries. She showed some rust with seven points while shooting just 2 of 10 from the field. Since then, Clark has found her rhythm and is averaging almost 20 points per contest.

Injury updates



Since missing the game against Portland with a back injury on May 20, Clark has played but been on the Fever's injury reports due to back soreness. She was "questionable" and then upgraded to "available" ahead of the game against Atlanta. Clark is expected to play against the Liberty.

She was feeling sick and threw up at halftime against the Dream, but Clark was back on the court during the second half and finished the game with 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Caitlin Clark praises 'resilient' teammates as Fever silence critics with bounce-back win over Dream Jack Maloney

"I haven't puked that much in a really long time," Clark said postgame. "But then I felt fine. I felt light. So, I was running around feeling good in the second half, but I feel OK. Obviously, I'm losing my voice a little bit. But I'll be good."

The biggest injury question for the Liberty is Sabrina Ionescu, who made her season debut on May 24 after dealing with an ankle injury but then missed the next four games with back soreness. She has been close to returning and was a full participant during Friday's practice. DeMarco said she is "questionable" for Saturday.

Commissioner's Cup

There have been five different champions in the first five years of the Commissioner's Cup, with the Fever winning the most recent title. The Liberty won it in 2023 and were runners-up in 2024.

There is a $500,000 prize pool on the line. Every regular-season game between June 1 and 17 will be part of the in-season tournament. There will be a total of 50 games, including the championship game -- a result that will not count toward the regular WNBA season. Here is everything you need to know about the Commissioner's Cup.