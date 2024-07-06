Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will try to get back in the win column when they host Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty Saturday on CBS and Paramount+. The Fever are ninth in the WNBA standings and have dropped two of their last three games despite Clark setting new league records. A turnaround will be difficult against the league-leading Liberty, who are 17-3 on the season and have already defeated Indiana three times this season. You can stream this game live on Paramount+.

Tipoff from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is set for 1 p.m. ET on Saturday. The latest Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty odds list New York as a 9-point favorite, while the over/under is 171.5 points. The game will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.

Paramount+ is the place to watch some of the WNBA's biggest matchups this year. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions and Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, NFL on CBS, Big Ten on CBS and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

How to watch New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever

Fever vs. Liberty date: Saturday, July 6

Fever vs. Liberty time: 1 p.m. ET

Fever vs. Liberty TV: CBS

Fever vs. Liberty streaming: Paramount+

WNBA picks for New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty picks from SportsLine's WNBA insider Calvin Wetzel. Wetzel, HerHoopStats.com lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. After teaming up with Aaron Barzilai, a Ph.D. from Stanford, Wetzel is an incredible 1,385-988 (+372.33 units) on women's college basketball picks since the start of the 2021-22 season. He's also coming off a great 2023 season with a 238-185-1 overall record that featured a return on investment of nearly 7%.

For Fever vs. Liberty, Wetzel is backing New York to cover the spread. New York has defeated Indiana by more than nine points in their previous three meetings this season, and the expert doesn't expect that to change on Saturday.



Wetzel acknowledges that Clark is ahead of the rookie learning curve and is seeing improved play along with more playing time. He also points out, however, that New York has had the edge over Indiana for the past two seasons regardless of whether Clark is in the lineup. The Liberty have won all but one game against the Fever by double digits over that span, including an 11-point win earlier this season when New York backed off in the fourth quarter.

"If you want to protect against those fourth quarters with the potential for New York to take its foot off the gas, a derivative market might play well here -- first quarter, first half, or even end of third quarter spread," Wetzel told SportsLine. "But this is a low enough number to still feel confident in the full game line as well." Stream the game right here.

How to watch, live stream the WNBA on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the WNBA. Visit Paramount+ now to see the WNBA, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more.