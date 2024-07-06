Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (17-3) look to stay hot when they visit Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever (8-13) Saturday on CBS and Paramount+. New York has a firm hold on first place in the WNBA and has only dropped three games this season. The Liberty visit a Fever squad that is looking to get back in the win column after dropping three of their last four games. You can stream this game live on Paramount+.

Tipoff from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is set for 1 p.m. ET. The latest Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty odds list New York as a 10-point favorite, while the over/under is 173 points.

How to watch New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever

Fever vs. Liberty date: Saturday, July 6

Fever vs. Liberty time: 1 p.m. ET

Fever vs. Liberty TV: CBS

Fever vs. Liberty streaming: Paramount+

WNBA picks for New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty picks from SportsLine's WNBA insider Calvin Wetzel. Wetzel, HerHoopStats.com lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. After teaming up with Aaron Barzilai, a Ph.D. from Stanford, Wetzel is an incredible 1,385-988 (+372.33 units) on women's college basketball picks since the start of the 2021-22 season. He's also coming off a great 2023 season with a 238-185-1 overall record that featured a return on investment of nearly 7%.

For Fever vs. Liberty, Wetzel is backing New York to cover the spread. The Liberty have won all but one game against the Fever over the last two seasons by double-digits. In the previous three matchups between these teams this season, New York won by 36 points, 11 points and then 36 points again.

In the second meeting of the season, New York took a 57-37 lead into the second half and had to hold on for the win after being outscored 43-34 over the next two quarters.

"If you want to protect against those fourth quarters with the potential for New York to take its foot off the gas, a derivative market might play well here -- first quarter, first half, or even end of third quarter spread," Wetzel told SportsLine. "But this is a low enough number to still feel confident in the full game line as well." Stream the game right here.

