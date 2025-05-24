The New York Liberty remain undefeated early in the 2025 WNBA season thanks to a fourth-quarter comeback win in Indiana against Caitlin Clark and the Fever in one of the best games we will see all year.

Both teams looked to be in full control of the game at different points, with the Liberty leading by double digits early and the Fever storming their way back in the third quarter and taking a 12-point lead early in the fourth. Caitlin Clark, as usual, provided the high point of the Fever run, drilling back-to-back 3s to end the third after missing her first seven attempts from deep, including a buzzer-beater that sent Gainbridge Fieldhouse into a frenzy.

Despite that haymaker, the Liberty hung in and battled their way back behind a dominant fourth quarter from Jonquel Jones, who outscored the Fever in the final 10 minutes by herself, 14-12, to push New York back in front.

From there, the two teams would go back-and-forth, but with the game tied at 88-88, Sabrina Ionescu got to the free throw line with 2.9 seconds remaining and hit both to put the Liberty up two.

After advancing the ball with a timeout, the Fever turned to Clark hoping for more buzzer-beating heroics. However, Natasha Cloud had other ideas, as the Liberty's big free agent addition continues to pay early dividends for New York as she locked up Clark and poked the ball free before she could even get a shot off for the win.

Clark wanted a foul, but from every angle we saw it looked like a tremendous play by Cloud to cleanly poke the ball free as Clark gathered to get into her shot.

Cloud did a little bit of everything for the Liberty in the win, stuffing the stat sheet with 16 points, seven rebounds, six assists, four steals and three blocks. Jones put up 26 points and 12 rebounds to lead New York in scoring, with Ionescu adding 23 points in support to keep the Liberty blemish free on the early season at 3-0.

For the Fever, Clark's shooting woes continued with a 2-for-12 afternoon from 3, as she finished the game with 18 points and 10 assists. Aliyah Boston led Indiana with 27 points and 13 rebounds in a tremendous effort, but Indiana fell just short to drop back to .500 at 2-2 on the young season.