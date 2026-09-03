The WNBA is on hiatus for the next couple of weeks, but that doesn't mean there isn't thrilling women's basketball to watch. On Friday, Team USA's campaign for a fifth consecutive -- and 12th overall -- gold medal at the FIBA World Cup will tip off in Berlin, Germany. Ther Americans will be led by notable names like Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier, Caitlin Clark and Jackie Young.

Sixteen teams will compete in the preliminary rounds, which will last from Sept. 4-7. Team USA is in a group with China, Italy and Czechia, and those teams are facing an uphill climb to advance; the Americans are currently riding a 30-game winning streak at the World Cup, having last lost on Sept. 21, 2006, when Russia defeated them 75-68 in the semifinals.

But while Team USA is favored to win the title, their path to gold isn't expected to be a cakewalk, especially given they're playing without A'ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum, who withdrew from the tournament for health reasons. The French team, which is loaded with WNBA stars, will be particularly eager to get another shot at Team USA if the two meet in the knockout rounds; France nearly got the upset in the championship game at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

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"The world is improving and has continued to improve, and there's more depth to the teams at the World Cup now," head coach Kara Lawson said this week. "I think the depth of these rosters is really strong. I think it's going to be the most difficult World Cup to win that we've had because of that. Which is exciting. You should want it to be difficult."

Here's how to follow Team USA's quest for gold:

Team USA Basketball schedule: 2026 FIBA World Cup

Group stage

Friday, Sept. 4 : USA vs. China, 8:15 a.m. ET, TNT/HBO Max

: USA vs. China, 8:15 a.m. ET, TNT/HBO Max Sunday, Sept. 6 : USA vs. Italy, 2:45 p.m. ET, TNT/HBO Max

: USA vs. Italy, 2:45 p.m. ET, TNT/HBO Max Monday, Sept. 7: USA vs. Czechia, 2:45 p.m. ET, TNT/HBO Max

Knockout stage

Quarterfinals : Thursday, Sept. 10

: Thursday, Sept. 10 Semifinals : Saturday, Sept. 12

: Saturday, Sept. 12 Final: Sunday, Sept. 13, 2 p.m. ET

Team USA Basketball roster

Wilson was Team USA's leading scorer at the Olympics, so losing her for this tournament will create a void. However, if any team has the talent to fill it, it is this squad. Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier are both playing some of the best basketball of their careers -- which is really saying something -- and should provide steadiness and experience in the frontcourt and in the locker room.

But overall, this is a very young and fresh Team USA. There are seven players competing in their first major tournament for the national team and nine players competing in their first World Cup. Two of those newcomers are Washington Mystics players Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron, who were the replacement players called up after Wilson and Plum withdrew.

However, most of the attention will be on four high-profile players who many view as the future (and present?) of USA Basketball -- Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers, Aliyah Boston and Angel Reese.

Predicting Team USA's World Cup starting lineup: Will Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers come off the bench? Jack Maloney

Lawson has yet to announce her starting lineup for the first game, but CBS Sports' Jack Maloney predicts that she might initially give the starting point guard spot to veteran Chelsea Gray, because of her experience on the world stage. However, Clark and Bueckers should get plenty of time to shine throughout this tournament and showcase why they have the potential to rival -- or even surpass -- the most dynamic backcourts in Team USA's storied history.

In the post, both Boston and Reese will be called on to shore up the paint in Wilson's absence. Boston is the only true center on the roster, and her toughness will be desperately needed against teams with size, such as China. Meanwhile, Reese is in the midst of the best rebounding season in WNBA history, and it will be a thrill to see how those skills translate to the international level. With Kahleah Copper, Rhyne Howard and Citron all there to provide help on the wing, Team USA's legacy certainly seems to be in great hands.

2026 FIBA World Cup odds

Odds as of Sept. 3 via FanDuel

Team USA : -360

: -360 France : +700

: +700 Belgium: +2000

+2000 Australia : +2200

: +2200 Spain : +3500

: +3500 China : +3500

: +3500 Germany: +5500