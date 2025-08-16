Paige Bueckers' historic rookie season continued Friday when she set the Dallas Wings' single-season rookie assist record during her team's matchup with the Los Angeles Sparks.

Bueckers, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, entered Friday with 141 assists and needed just two to pass Odyssey Sims' record of 142 set in 2014 when the franchise was known as the Tulsa Shock. It didn't take long for Bueckers to take care of business.

In the middle of the first quarter, Bueckers ran a little hand-off that turned into a pick-and-roll with Myisha Hines-Allen. Both defenders jumped to Bueckers, who calmly hit her veteran forward with a pocket pass that turned into a layup.

Bueckers' versatile offensive game is one of the primary reasons she was the first pick in the spring, and she's been as advertised during her rookie season.

Entering Friday night's contest, she was averaging 18.4 points and 5.4 assists, good for seventh and eight in the league, respectively. In WNBA history, only 10 other players have averaged at least 18 points and five assists for a season, and Caitlin Clark is the only other one to do so as a rookie.

Bueckers' 143 assists are the 15th most by a rookie all-time. With 10 games remaining in the season, she has a good chance to climb even higher on that list.