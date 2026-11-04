The 2026 WNBA season ended in dramatic fashion when the Golden State Valkyries pulled off a second-half comeback to defeat the Atlanta Dream in Game 7 of the Finals and clinch the first title in franchise history.

Now, we'll have to wait six months for another WNBA game. A lot will change before opening night of the 2027 WNBA season, but it's never too early to start looking ahead.

Here are CBS Sports' way-too-early 2027 WNBA Power Rankings:

1. Golden State Valkyries

The Valkyries defied expectations to win their first championship in their second season and became the fastest new franchise to win a title in major North American professional sports history. They did so with one of the best defenses of all time and an incredibly strong culture, and could be even better in 2027. Kayla Thornton and Tiffany Hayes are their only unrestricted free agents, Iliana Rupert will be back from maternity leave and they're expected to use their cap space to sign a max player to boost their offense, which was a major issue at times this season.

2. Atlanta Dream

The Dream came as close as you can possibly come to winning a title without actually lifting the trophy, and are now 0-4 in the Finals all time, which is tied with the now-defunct Connecticut Sun for the worst record in Finals appearances. The good news in Atlanta is they should be right back in the mix next season. Angel Reese is confident they will be. Aside from DeWanna Bonner, who may end up retiring, every member of their rotation is under contract through at least 2027, and Brionna Jones will be back after missing most of this season due to injuries.

3. Washington Mystics

The Mystics surged to their first playoff appearance since 2023 by going 14-4 after the All-Star break, tied with the Dream for the best record in that span. Despite a first-round exit against the Dream, the Mystics are set up extremely well for the future. They have an elite defense, made major strides on the offensive end down the stretch and have the youngest roster in the league. Plus, they'll add a lottery pick courtesy of the Chicago Sky that could be No. 1 overall, and late-season addition Betnijah Laney-Hamilton is their only free agent.

4. New York Liberty

The Liberty have not been able to stay healthy since they won the title in 2024, and it's fair to wonder if it's time to shake up the core of Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu after an eighth-place finish and another early playoff exit. All three of them are signed through 2028, though, while Satou Sabally and Leonie Fiebich are also under contract for 2027. As a result, the Liberty enter the offseason with a level of stability that some other potential contenders cannot match -- at least on the court. The Liberty will be on the search for a third coach in as many years after firing Chris DeMarco on Tuesday.

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5. Minnesota Lynx

For the second consecutive season, the Lynx earned the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and then crashed out early. This time, they were swept in the first round by the Liberty, and will now head into a pivotal offseason. Can they re-sign star forward Napheesa Collier, who will be an unrestricted free agent? And if not, how will Cheryl Reeve use the cap space created by Collier's departure to build out the roster around unanimous Rookie of the Year Olivia Miles? The good news is the Lynx went 21-6 before Collier's return last season, and they have no other unrestricted free agents.

6. Las Vegas Aces

The Aces' repeat quest ended in the semifinals against the Valkyries when they ran out of gas and healthy bodies. Reigning back-to-back-to-back MVP A'ja Wilson will return, as will Chelsea Gray and Jewell Loyd, but the latter two are now in their mid-30s and there are significant questions about how the Aces will fill out their 2027 roster. Most notably, Jackie Young is an unrestricted free agent, and NaLyssa Smith's status is up in the air after a season-ending knee injury. If the Aces re-sign Young, can they build out a more reliable supporting cast? And what do they do if Young leaves?

7. Indiana Fever

The Fever had the best offense of all time in 2026, but were eliminated by the Aces for the second consecutive season -- this time in the first round -- due to a poor defense and invisible supporting cast. Few teams have as many big questions as the Fever this offseason. Who will they hire to replace Amber Cox as general manager? Can they convince Kelsey Mitchell to re-sign? Will Caitlin Clark sign her EPIC extension? How will Aliyah Boston's recovery from meniscus surgery go? What can they do to improve their defense and depth amid a salary cap crunch?

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8. Dallas Wings

The Wings blew a 16-point lead in a winner-take-all Game 3 against the Valkyries, and should have eliminated the eventual champions in the first round. Despite the disappointing ending, the Wings' 17-win improvement and competitive showing in the playoffs showed that they're on the rise. They have some big decisions to make in restricted free agency with Awak Kuier and Maddy Siegrist, but the rest of their core is under contract for 2027 and they have two first-round picks. Next season could be even better in Dallas, especially if Azzi Fudd can stay healthy.

9. Portland Fire

The Fire were projected to be the worst team in the league last season, but wildly exceeded expectations thanks to breakout campaigns from a number of players -- most notably, star point guard Carla Leite -- and excellent coaching from Alex Sarama. The downside of overachieving was winding up with the fifth-best lottery odds while still finishing nine games out of the playoffs. Adding a lottery pick and Spanish guard Iyana Martin (their first-round pick in 2026) will make the Fire much more talented, but this group is still a few years away from making any serious noise.

10. Toronto Tempo

The Tempo got off to a 9-9 start in their inaugural season before a series of injuries led the organization to pull the plug. In one of the most astounding tank jobs in recent history, the Tempo went 2-24 the rest of the way and will split the best odds (29.5%) at the No. 1 pick with the Comets. If the Tempo can add USC star JuJu Watkins to a roster that was .500 when fully healthy, that would be extremely exciting. Regardless, they'll have to do some real work to shore up their frontcourt, though, especially with Nyara Sabally, Temi Fagbenle and Isabelle Harrison hitting free agency.

11. Phoenix Mercury

No team was more disappointing in 2026 than the Mercury, who became the first franchise since 2008 to miss the playoffs in the season immediately following a Finals appearance. They made a huge bet to trade their 2027 first-round pick and Monique Akoa Makani for unrestricted free agent Kelsey Plum at the deadline, and their 2027 prospects depend almost entirely on their ability to re-sign her. If they can, a Big Three of Plum, Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper should be very good. If they can't, they're going to be in big trouble.

12. Chicago Sky

Injuries derailed the Sky's 2026 campaign, and they missed the playoffs for the third season in a row. They won't even be able to benefit from the losing because they owe their 2027 first (third-best odds at the No. 1 pick) to the Mystics in a pick swap. It's also unclear how much Rickea Jackson will play in 2027 as she works her way back from a torn ACL. The roster isn't a disaster, especially if Skylar Diggins returns healthy, they re-sign breakout rookie Sydney Taylor and add quality players with their two first-round picks. But there's certainly no guarantee they will make the playoffs in 2027, which is bad news when they also owe the Mystics their 2028 first-rounder.

13. Houston Comets

The Connecticut Sun are no more and a new era of Comets basketball will begin in 2027, possibly with the No. 1 overall pick. The Comets will split the top odds with the Tempo and have a 29.5% chance to win the right to draft Watkins, who would transform the franchise. There are a number of intriguing young players on the roster, but aside perhaps from Leila Lacan, all of them profile as complementary pieces. Few teams need a superstar as badly as the Comets, and while the draft is the easiest route to get one, Houston is a much more viable free agency destination than Uncasville, Connecticut.

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14. Seattle Storm

The Storm set the single-season losses record by going 8-36 in 2026, but only have the fourth-best odds for the No. 1 pick due to the league's two-year aggregate record lottery system. Still, they should add a top-five pick to an extremely talented young core of Dominique Malonga, Awa Fam and Flau'jae Johnson. The Storm have one of the brightest long-term futures in the league, but they're so young that 2027 will likely still be a bit of a struggle -- especially after Ezi Magbegor tore her ACL in the World Cup, which will likely cost her most, if not all, of next season.

15. Los Angeles Sparks

Last season was a disaster for the Sparks, who still haven't made the playoffs since 2020. Don't expect the longest postseason drought in franchise history and the longest active one in the league to end any time soon. It's rebuilding time in L.A. and new general manager Ariana Andonian has her work cut out for her. The Sparks still don't have a new coach, and their best young player, Cameron Brink, has played 65 games in three seasons. They do at least have two lottery selections this year, but those picks are projected to be Nos. 6 and 7.