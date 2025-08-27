Amid a frustrating season, and a particularly bleak few weeks, things may finally be looking up for the Indiana Fever. Hours before the team crushed the Seattle Storm, 95-75, on Tuesday to jump back into sixth place in a crowded bottom half of the WNBA playoff picture, coach Stephanie White gave a positive update on Caitlin Clark's rehab process.

Clark, who has not played since July 15 due to a right groin strain, and has been limited to 13 games this season, once again went through the team's walkthrough and is progressing toward a return to practice. White explained what she needs to see from Clark in order to be comfortable putting her back on the floor for a real game.

"I want to see her in practice, live in practice," White said during her pregame remarks. "I want to see her to continue to work to not just build endurance, but to be able to handle contact 94 feet as it's going to be in game, and to be able to do that and sustain from an endurance standpoint, and that's going to take multiple practices to make sure that there's no regression. As most of us know, when we get fatigued, we look different. [We need to see] how she plays through fatigue."

With just two-plus weeks remaining in the regular season, the Fever likely won't have many full practices, but White noted that Clark could satisfy her requirements in other forms of competition.

"Not necessarily team practices, but being able to put together [3-on-3, 4-on-4], and different things we can go against and match up with," White said when asked if the team would have enough practices down the stretch.

Earlier this month, the Indy Star reported that Clark had suffered a left ankle bone bruise during an Aug. 7 workout, the same day that the Fever lost Sydney Colson (torn ACL) and Aari McDonald (broken foot) for the season. The report that Clark had suffered a setback came just a day after Sophie Cunningham (torn MCL) had also been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

At that point, it was fair to wonder if the Fever, who were in the middle of a 2-6 skid, should just shut Clark down and tank for a lottery pick. White's comments on Tuesday are a clear indication that the team has no such plans and Clark is working toward a return this season.

After a historic Rookie of the Year season, Clark's sophomore campaign has been derailed by injuries. She's been limited to 13 appearances due to a left quad strain that kept her out for three weeks, a left groin injury that sidelined her for two weeks and now a right groin injury. Along the way, she's missed out on the Commissioner's Cup championship and All-Star weekend in her adopted home city of Indianapolis.

When Clark has been able to get on the floor, she's struggled to find the form that made her an All-WNBA First Team honoree last season. Though Clark is still averaging 16.5 points, five rebounds and 8.8 assists per game -- which would be good for second in the league -- she's been inefficient.

Clark is 7 of 49 from 3-point range in her last seven appearances, and has failed to make a 3-pointer in three separate games. For the season, she's shooting 36.7% from the field, including 27.9% from behind the arc. Notably, she is 2 of 35 from downtown on the road.

Even so, the Fever have been significantly better with Clark on the floor. They're 8-5 when she plays and 12-13 when she does not. Furthermore, their offensive rating sinks from 108.6 with Clark to 104.2 without her. This season has not gone to plan for Clark or the Fever, but if she can return before the playoffs, they still have a chance to make some noise.