Where to watch 2026 WNBA All-Star Game: TV channel, live stream, time, odds, MVP predictions

The stage is set for the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game in Chicago as the league continues to celebrate its 30th anniversary. Paige Bueckers of the Dallas Wings and Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever will go head-to-head as captains after receiving a combined total of over 2 million fan votes.

This is the second time the Windy City has hosted WNBA All-Star weekend, but it will be the first at the United Center, which is twice as large as Wintrust Arena, where the event took place in 2022.

Bueckers and Clark did not choose their own rosters, as other captains have in previous years. Instead, WNBA legends Cynthia Cooper and Teresa Weatherspoon acted as honorary general managers and the teams are named after them. Las Vegas Aces' Becky Hammon and Minnesota Lynx's Cheryl Reeve were named head coaches because their teams had the best records in the league at the July 10 deadline.

Other headliners include the Aces' A'ja Wilson and the New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart, who are both eight-time All-Stars.

Wings' Azzi Fudd makes history with WNBA 3-point shooting contest win, challenges Steph Curry to a 'rematch' Isabel Gonzalez

Minnesota Lynx rookie Olivia Miles, who is joining Clark and Wilson on Team Spoon, will be just the ninth rookie ever to start in an All-Star game. Meanwhile, Nneka Ogwumike is participating in her 11th All-Star game a reserve for Team Coop. This ties her with Diana Taurasi for the second-most All-Star selections in league history. Sue Bird is still at the top of the list with 13 selections.

Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum was originally a reserve for Team Coop, but she will miss the game as she continues to nurse a leg injury. The Phoenix Mercury's Kahleah Copper was named as her replacement earlier this week.

All-Star weekend festivities tipped off on Friday at Wintrust Arena with the first-ever WNBA Shooting Stars competition and a historic 3-point contest in which Wings guard Azzi Fudd became the first rookie to ever win the trophy.

Where to watch 2026 WNBA All-Star Game

Date: Saturday, July 25 | Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

TV channel: ABC | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Team Spoon -3.5, O/U: 276.5 (via FanDuel)

Team Coop

GM: Cynthia Cooper | Coach: Becky Hammon

Starters:

Reserves:

Team Spoon

GM: Teresa Witherspoon | Coach: Cheryl Reeve

Starters:

Caitlin Clark (Indiana Fever)

A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces)

Olivia Miles (Minnesota Lynx)

Aliyah Boston (Indiana Fever)

Jessica Shepard (Dallas Wings)

Reserves:

MVP predictions

Caitlin Clark

Look, there's no way around it: The discourse surrounding Clark has been deafening and all-consuming this season. But it has also overshadowed the fact that the Iowa alum is playing some of the best basketball in her career, especially over the last couple of weeks. She had to sit on the sidelines last year during the All-Star Game in Indianapolis, so she will be extra motivated to show out at the United Center. She skipped the 3-point competition, so she's rested, or as rested as anyone will be amidst the marathon that is All-Star weekend. Saturday night will be a night for Clark to remind everyone that she's not just a talking point, she's a hooper, too. -- Lindsay Gibbs

Paige Bueckers

I don't expect players to go all out for the All-Star Game, but this is the perfect opportunity for a competitive player like Bueckers to play freely and get some cool highlights. While she hit a four-point shot within the first 30 seconds of her All-Star debut last year, she had a quiet scoring night with just six points. Bueckers has been more assertive for the Wings this season and perhaps that will reflect on Saturday night. There is also the added motivation to step up now that Azzi Fudd made history during Friday's 3-point contest. -- Isabel Gonzalez

Olivia Miles

I flipped a coin for my pick for who will win the All-Star Game -- which is as serious as the players will take Saturday night -- and it came up Team Spoon. Since I have Team Spoon winning, I'll take Olivia Miles for MVP. She's going to have the ball in her hands a lot and her flashy style is perfect for this setting. -- Jack Maloney