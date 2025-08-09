The Indiana Fever are hosting the Chicago Sky on Saturday evening for their fourth meeting of the 2025 WNBA season. Both teams, however, will be without star players as Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are dealing with injuries.

The Fever (17-14) are fifth in the WNBA standings after a recent five-game winning streak. But the team still doesn't have a return timeline for Clark, and the backcourt got thinner after Sydney Colson exited Thursday's game early with an apparent leg injury.

Meanwhile, the Sky dropped to 8-22 on the season following a 65-86 loss to the Atlanta Dream on Thursday. The team is currently 11th in the league standings and out of the playoff race.

Where to watch Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever

Date: Saturday, August 9 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis

TV channel: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

Odds (via DraftKings): Fever -12, O/U: 166.5

No return timeline for Reese or Clark

After dealing with a sophomore slump at the beginning of the season, Angel Reese found her rhythm and even registered her first triple-double on June 15. Reese leads the Sky in points, rebounds and assists, but she has been sidelined with a back injury. She is considered day-to-day but has not played since July 29 in the Sky's 103-86 loss to the Mystics. Coach Tyler Marsh said her back tightened up after that game and she is sitting out as a precautionary measure.

Clark won't be available on Saturday either due to a groin injury. She had a historic rookie season, but has not been able to stay on the court in 2025. Clark has had inconsistent performances due to shooting struggles, and she has only appeared in 13 games in 2025 due to multiple injuries. Her most recent appearance was July 15. This is uncharted territory for the former Iowa star because she did not miss a single game as a college player or her WNBA rookie season.

Fever vs. Sky history

The Fever are 6-1 against the Sky since last season. Chicago's most recent win in this series happened on June 23, 2024.

Their most recent encounter was in July 27 -- a 93-78 Fever victory behind 35 points from Kelsey Mitchell -- a performance that included her going 7 of 10 from beyond the arc. Aliyah Boston also stood out in that game with a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds, along with 6 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks. Rachel Banham was the top performer for Chicago in that game with 26 points, which included six 3-pointers.

2025 results