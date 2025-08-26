The Indiana Fever will try to bounce back from consecutive losses as they host the Seattle Storm on Tuesday evening at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Caitlin Clark will again be sidelined with injury.

Indiana is coming off a loss to the Minnesota Lynx. That result dropped the Fever's record to 19-18, but they can still make the playoffs as they are eighth in the WNBA standings with seven games remaining in the regular season. They are one of four teams still in serious competition for one three spots remaining in the playoffs, along with Seattle, the Golden State Valkyries, and the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Storm are on a three-game winning streak thanks to a buzzer-beater by Nneka Ogwumike that lifted her team to an 84-82 win over the Washington Mystics. That clutch jumper helped the Storm improve to 20-18 and climb to No. 6 in the standings. It was also a strong game for rookie center Dominique Malonga, who got her fourth career double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

Where to watch Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 26 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: CBS Sports Network | Stream: fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Storm -4, O/U: 168 (via Caesars)

Last meeting

The Fever are 2-0 against the Storm this season, with both of those games taking place at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

Their most recent encounter was a 78-74 Storm win on Aug. 3. Natasha Howard led Sreattle with 21 points while shooting 10 of 12 from the field. Aliyah Boston also had a strong performance as she contributed with a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds. Sophie Cunningham put up 17 points, but she and Aari McDonald will be missing from the starting lineup for the Fever. Cunningham is out for the season with a knee injury.

Injuries plaguing Fever

Indiana has been on the rise, and last season the Fever made the playoffs for the first time since 2016. They started 2025 with a lot of potential, but injuries have taken a toll as the summer has gone on.

Indiana has lost six of its last eight games. Clark, who had a historic rookie season in 2024, has only played 13 games and is still recovering from a right groin injury. The team is also missing Chloe Bibby (left knee), Sydney Colson (left knee), Cunningham (right knee) and McDonald (right foot).

This past weekend, Indiana signed Aerial Powers to a seven-day contract, while re-signing veteran point guard Odyssey Sims to a third seven-day hardship contract.