The Golden State Valkyries were officially introduced as the 13th WNBA team, and the first expansion franchise since 2008, back in October 2023. Over a year later, they'll finally add some players to their roster with their highly anticipated expansion draft on Friday night.

"This organization is filled with innovators and it's a blank canvas," Valkyries general manager Ohemaa Nyanin said. "I'm very excited to build a winning culture."

Ahead of the big night, here's where to watch and what you need to know:

Where to watch the Valkyries' expansion draft

Date: Friday, Dec. 6 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

How does the expansion draft work?

For a full explanation, go here, but these are the main points you need to know:

The Valkyries can pick up to 12 players, but no more than one from each of the other 12 teams

The other 12 teams can protect six players

The Valkyries can only select one total player in the draft who will be an unrestricted free agent this winter

Will all of the players the Valkyries select be on their roster on opening night?

Not necessarily.

Once the expansion draft is complete, the Valkyries will be able to operate like any other club. That means they can make trades and negotiate with players in free agency. If the Valkyries select a player that will be a free agent this winter, they will receive whatever contract rights that player had with their previous club. As such, the Valkyries will have to negotiate a new contract with said player, though that player is not required to sign with them.

When will the Valkyries begin play?

The Valkyries will begin play in the 2025 season, and their first game is set for opening night on Friday, May 16 at home against the Los Angeles Sparks. The Valkyries will play at Chase Center in San Francisco.