The Minnesota Lynx is hosting the New York Liberty on Saturday afternoon for their second meeting in the past week. The game is set for 2 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Lynx are riding a five-game winning streak despite Napheesa Collier -- a top candidate for WNBA MVP -- currently out for at least two weeks with an ankle injury. On Tuesday, they became the first team to clinch a playoff spot and have a big lead in the race for the No. 1 seed.

Meanwhile, the Liberty have lost two of their last three games, with the latest result being a 77-83 loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday. However, they have been one of the strongest teams this season and are third in the standings despite also dealing with multiple injuries. One of the most impactful absences has been Breanna Stewart, who recently said it's a "non-negotiable" to return from her knee injury before her birthday on Aug. 27.

Where to watch New York Liberty vs. Minnesota Lynx

Date: Saturday, July 16 | Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: CBS | Streaming: Paramount+

Odds (via DraftKings): Lynx -2, O/U: 165.5

Their last meeting

Minnesota picked up an 83-71 win in New York on Aug. 10. Kayla McBride led the Lynx's offense with 18 points, while DiJonai Carrington contributed with 15 points off the bench. Natasha Cloud was one of five Liberty players in double-figures and led her team with 14 points. Neither Collier nor Stewart was available for that game.

The Lynx have a 34-25 advantage in their all-time series during the regular season, but the Liberty won the 2024 WNBA Championship after going 3-2 against Minnesota.

Saturday is the second of three meetings the teams have scheduled this month. They will face each other again on Tuesday, Aug. 19, in New York.

Emma Meesseman back in the WNBA

The 2019 WNBA Finals MVP had not played in the league since 2022 -- Meesseman helped Belgium compete at the FIBA World Cup and the Olympics the past few years -- but the Liberty recently brought her back to the States.

Meesseman has only played six games since the beginning of August, but her impact has already been felt. The Liberty registered their highest point total of the season in their 105-97 win against the Sparks on Tuesday, and Meesseman contributed with 24 points and nine rebounds. She scored 24 points again against the Aces the following day, while completing a double-double with 10 rebounds.

Earlier this month, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve was asked about Meesseman joining the Liberty and hinted that she should have joined the Lynx instead.

"She made the wrong choice," Reeves said.