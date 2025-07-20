Despite Caitlin Clark's absence, the 2025 WNBA All-Star game on Saturday night has potential to be a memorable one on Saturday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Clark, who is out with a groin injury, earned the captain honor after receiving a record number of fan votes. She will still keep the title despite not playing.

Clark's team has 2024 WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, as well as 2024 WNBA champion Sabrina Ionescu -- who will also be participating in the 3-point Contest. Clark is never one to stay quiet when on the sidelines, so she should still be giving her team plenty of energy, which they will certainly need while facing Napheesa Collier's squad.

Collier has been making a strong case to win MVP this season, and another top candidate, Breanna Stewart, is part of her roster. Team Collier will also see Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers play alongside Chicago Sky star Angel Reese.

This is the first time year since 2011 that the All-Star game features at least three rookies with Bueckers competing against Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen, who are on Team Clark.

Where to watch 2025 WNBA All-Star Game

Date: Saturday, July 19 | Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Live stream: fubo (Try for free) | TV channel: ABC

Odds (via FanDuel Sportsbook): Team Collier -4.5, O/U: 259.5

Team Clark

Coach: Sandy Brondello, Liberty

Team Collier

Coach: Cheryl Reeve, Lynx

2025 WNBA All-Star Game prediction

Collier has been a force to be reckoned with this season, but she also made sure to pick a well-rounded roster with players who can dominate on both sides of the court. While Collier leads the league in points per game, Reese leads in rebounds and Alyssa Thomas leads in assists. Meanwhile, Stewart is a versatile forward who can contribute in multiple areas. Team Clark still has a lot of star power, but the squad wull miss Clark's shooting and passing abilities against such tough competition. Team Collier appears to have a bit of an edge. Prediction: Team Collier 124, Team Clark 117