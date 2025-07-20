One of the best parts of the 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend was "StudBudz" -- the inseparable duo of best friends and Minnesota Lynx teammates Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman. A camera and their matching pink hair, was all they needed to take over Indianapolis.

They set a goal to stream on Twitch for 72 hours and take their viewers everywhere they went. The content was unhinged but also loved by everyone. As of Sunday night, they had 65.7K followers.

StudBudz did an excellent job making those who were at home feel like they were partying with them. As All-Star Game MVP Napheesa Collier put it: "StudBudz has been the highlight of everybody's weekend."

There were a lot of memorable moments, here are a few of them:

Caitlin Clark fangirling

Clark, who the StudBudz referred to as "the baby GOAT," was actively looking for the duo and screamed when she finally found them. Clark loved what they were doing and told them that she had been watching the stream for hours at home.

Paige Bueckers singing her heart out

Bueckers was one of just six rookies to be named an All-Star starter in the last 20 seasons, which was certainly an unforgettable experience. The ex-UConn star also had a fun weekend off the court.

One of her best moments was when she was absolutely not holding back while singing "Love" by Keyshia Cole.

They partied with Cathy Engelbert

StudBudz got everyone to dance. Everyone. WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, in the middle of some intense CBA negations, went up to StudBudz and told them they are amazing for what they are doing. Shortly after, Engelbert was getting after it with them.

What made it an even more unforgettable moment is the fact that Engelbert danced to "Knuck If You Buck" by Crime Mob, not quite a song you associate with a league commissioner.

Angel Reese was a StudBudz favorite



The duo meet up with Angel Reese multiple times. They interviewed her, joked around and danced a lot. Angel Reese's mom had been watching the stream too and was loving StudBudz as much as everyone else. She eventually ran into them and got to give Williams a hug.

So much Pink Pony Club

Chappell Roan couldn't have gotten better publicity for her song because StudBudz played it A LOT. When Williams was disappointed after leaving a club that didn't fit her style, she played Pink Pony Club in the car ride to another party and her mood seemed to instantly get better.

Even Collier danced to their favorite song during practice.

StudBudz X Diplo

The power and charm of StudBudz were on full display on Sunday night when they got world-famous DJ Diplo to change his EDM vibe so they could get down to music that was more their style. They went from struggling to get into a club to taking over the Sports Illustrated party in just a matter of minutes.

StudBudz made it on Diplo's Instagram story by the end of the night.