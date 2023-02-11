After a few slow days in the 2023 WNBA offseason, the action has picked back up again thanks to the Chicago Sky, Dallas Wings, New York Liberty and Phoenix Mercury, who have agreed to a blockbuster four-team trade involving four players and seven draft picks.

In the headline-stealing aspects of the transaction, the Sky have acquired Marina Mabrey from the Wings, while the Wings got Diamond DeShields from the Mercury, two first-round picks and a pick swap from the Sky. The Liberty, for their part, were involved on a more periphery level.

"Diamond DeShields has established herself as one of the premier wing players in the WNBA," Dallas Wings president Greg Bibb said in a press release. "Her size, athleticism, ability to get to the rim and defensive acumen will make us a better basketball team. She also brings a wealth of playoff experience and a WNBA Championship with her to Dallas that will ultimately aid us in our continued pursuit of a championship of our own."

With the deal now official, here's a quick rundown of all the moving parts:

Sky receive:

Marina Mabrey (via Wings)

2024 second-round pick (via Mercury)

Wings receive:

Diamond DeShields (via Mercury)

2023 first-round pick (via Sky)

2024 first-round pick (via Sky)

2025 first-round pick swap (via Sky)

Mercury receive:

Michaela Onyenwere (via Liberty)

2024 third-round pick (via Sky)

2025 second-round pick (via Sky)

Liberty receive:

Rights to Leonie Fiebich (via Sky)

2024 second-round pick (via Sky)

2025 first-round pick swap (via Mercury)

CBS Sports will continue updating this story.