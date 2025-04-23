Paige Bueckers, the Wings' No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, is the newest superstar to land in Dallas, a city her favorite NBA player calls home: Kyrie Irving. During her Wings introductory press conference Wednesday, Bueckers shared her excitement about being in the same zip code as one of the players she modeled her game after.

"He's been my favorite player for forever now," Bueckers said. "Super excited to be in the same city as him. Hope I can learn a lot from him."

The excitement is mutual because after being drafted by the Wings, Bueckers received a message from Irving, the No. 1 pick of the 2011 NBA Draft, congratulating her and saying he was happy she was going to be "right down the street."

Irving suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in early March but is expected to be in the final stages of recovery for training camp in the fall. Bueckers can relate to that process as she missed UConn's 2022-23 season after suffering a torn left ACL of her own. Because of their shared experience, Bueckers hopes she can provide support to Irving.

"I know he is going through an ACL journey himself, so to be able to lean on and support each other through that, I think it's something that can be motivating," Bueckers said.

Wednesday's introductory press conference marked the beginning of the Bueckers era in Dallas. The rest of the rookie class is also impressive as it includes NC State's Aziaha James, Ole Miss' Madison Scott, West Virginia's JJ Quinerly and Baylor's Aaronette Vonleh. They will be joining a young roster headlined by four-time WNBA Arike Ogunbowale that's hoping to resurrect the franchise.

The Wings finished the 2024 season second-to-last in the WNBA with a 9-31 record. However, there is plenty excitement surrounding this team as it sold out season tickets six months ahead of the 2025 campaign. The Wings' season opener is set for May 16 against the Minnesota Lynx.