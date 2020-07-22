Watch Now: We Need to Talk: Renee Montgomery opts out of the WBNA to focus on social justice reform ( 3:23 )

The Dallas Wings are in a full-blown rebuild, and while the chances of them making the playoffs are slim, there are a variety of reasons to keep an eye on them this season. In the offseason, they said goodbye to All-Star Skylar Diggins-Smith, as well as Glory Johnson and Azura Stevens, concluding the end of one era of Dallas basketball. However, the team landed a treasure trove of young prospects who it can build around for the future.

The Wings had several needs heading into the 2020 WNBA Draft and the offseason. They needed more shooters, a point guard and, as general manager Greg Bibb said before the draft, getting players who could play multiple positions. They got shooters by trading for Marina Mabrey and Katie Lou Samuelson. Rookie Tyasha Harris fills the point guard need, and Satou Sabally, Dallas' No. 2 overall selection in the 2020 draft, certainly fills the need for a player who can play multiple positions. This team has the potential to be a playoff-contending squad in the future, but it all starts this season through growth and development.

Here's a look at the Wings' roster, schedule and some key storylines for when the season starts in Bradenton on July 25.

Wings roster

PLAYER POSITION Allisha Gray G Tyasha Harris G Moriah Jefferson G Marina Mabrey G Arike Ogunbowale G Isabelle Harrison F Satou Sabally F Katie Lou Samuelson F Kayla Thornton F Bella Alarie C-F Astou Ndour C-F Megan Gustafson C

Players sitting out: None

Wings schedule

All times Eastern

DATE TIME OPPONENT TV July 26 5 p.m. Atlanta Dream CBS Sports Network July 29 8 p.m. New York Liberty CBS Sports Network July 31 8 p.m. Indiana Fever CBS Sports Network Aug. 2 6 p.m. Las Vegas Aces ESPN2 Aug. 4 6 p.m. Chicago Sky WNBA League Pass Aug. 6 8 p.m. Connecticut Sun WNBA League Pass Aug. 8 12 p.m. Atlanta Dream ESPN2 Aug. 10 7 p.m. Phoenix Mercury ESPN2 Aug. 12 7 p.m. Connecticut Sun CBS Sports Network Aug. 14 8 p.m. Seattle Storm WNBA League Pass Aug. 16 8 p.m. Phoenix Mercury WNBA League Pass Aug. 19 9 p.m. Minnesota Lynx WNBA League Pass Aug. 21 8 p.m. Washington Mystics WNBA League Pass Aug. 23 6 p.m. Los Angeles Sparks WNBA League Pass Aug. 25 9 p.m. Las Vegas Aces CBS Sports Network Aug. 27 8 p.m. New York Liberty CBS Sports Network Aug. 29 12 p.m. Indiana Fever CBS Sports Network Sept. 2 8 p.m. Los Angeles Sparks CBS Sports Network Sept. 4 8 p.m. Minnesota Lynx WNBA League Pass Sept. 6 4 p.m. Washington Mystics WNBA League Pass Sept. 9 10 p.m. Seattle Storm CBS Sports Network Sept. 11 8 p.m. Chicago Sky CBS Sports Network

Key storylines

Youth movement: For the second straight season, the Dallas Wings had to ship out an All-Star player when the two sides couldn't see eye-to-eye on several fronts. First, it was Elizabeth Cambage in 2019. This year, it was Diggins-Smith, who Dallas traded to the Phoenix Mercury and got a pretty hefty return. That, coupled with finishing third-to-last in the league a season ago netted them a wealth of young talent in the 2020 WNBA Draft back in May. With three picks in the top 10 of the first round, Dallas drafted Sabally with the No. 2 pick, followed by Bella Alarie and Harris.

The Wings hope to pair these rookies with Arike Ogunbowale, who was the 2019 Rookie of the Year runner-up -- as well as Samuelson, who Dallas received in a trade with the Chicago Sky. Dallas might be in rebuild mode, but with the amount of young talent it now has, it may not be long before it is back in the postseason. Hopefully, though, the Wings can be on better terms with their current players than in the past.

Nowhere to go but up: Again, this is a rebuilding year for Dallas and based upon last season's performance, where the team ranked near the bottom of the league in every statistical category, it can only get better from here. The Wings will be able to use this season to develop their young players and build chemistry as they are one of the few teams in the league who will have the entirety of their roster in the bubble. This will be a bonus for a franchise that is starting from scratch again and can use the time down in Bradenton to build chemistry. This isn't a team that will be breaking into the postseason just yet. However, in this unprecedented situation, anything is possible.

Ogunbowale and Sabally pairing: This will be what to watch for when the Wings take the court this season. Ogunbowale was spread really thin a season ago when Dallas' backcourt was depleted, forcing her to move from shooting guard -- which she played exclusively in college -- to point guard. A brunt of the scoring and playmaking fell on her shoulders, which resulted in a usage percentage of 28.8 percent, which ranked third in the league. Now, though, after drafting Harris and Sabally she'll have some much-needed help. Harris, who is a natural point guard -- and a pretty dang good one, too -- was praised for her leadership and her ability to take care of the ball at South Carolina and will be a great complement to Ogunbowale, who can score from pretty much anywhere on the floor.

Sabally, however, is the more intriguing of the two prospects, especially when paired with Ogunbowale. At Oregon, Sabally was a matchup nightmare for opposing teams, as the 6-4 forward could beat you in a variety of ways. She's an excellent floor spacer who can sink 3s at a high clip, but can also beat you off the dribble and can play any position from shooting guard to power forward. Her versatility will take some of the scoring responsibility off Ogunbowale, and this duo could potentially form a dangerous tandem in the future for the Wings.