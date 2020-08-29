History will be made on Saturday afternoon, when the Dallas Wings face the Indiana Fever in the first WNBA game ever broadcast on CBS Television Network. This will be the first game for each team since the WNBA players decided not to play on Wednesday and Thursday nights, in the wake of Kenosha, Wisconsin police shooting a Black man named Jacob Blake.

Two of the league's brightest young stars will go head-to-head in this one, with Arike Ogunbowale leading the Wings, and Kelsey Mitchell powering the Fever. Ogunbowale finished runner-up in the Rookie of the Year voting last season, and is currently leading the league in scoring at 21.5 points per game. Mitchell, meanwhile, isn't far behind, checking in at fourth on the scoring list with a career-high 18.5 points a night.

How to Watch Wings vs. Fever

Date: Saturday, Aug. 29 | 4 p.m. ET

Location: IMG Academy -- Bradenton, Florida

TV: CBS

Odds: Wings -2 | Over/Under: 166.5

Storylines

Wings: The young Wings are just 5-10 on the season, but they're still right in the playoff race. Entering Saturday's slate of games, they're ninth in the league, and just half a game behind Indiana in eighth, meaning they can overtake them with a win. They've been dealing with injuries all season long, but now have No. 2 overall pick Satou Sabally back in the lineup, and she's coming off a 28-points, 11-rebound performance.

Fever: Indiana hasn't made the playoffs since 2016, but they have a good chance this season. They're in eighth place at 5-9, and will be looking to hold off the Wings and Washington Mystics for that final playoff spot over the last few weeks. Kelsey Mitchell has blossomed into a true star on the offensive end, and rookie point guard Julie Allemand has been a nice surprise for this team. Defense, however, has been a major issue.

Game prediction

This is a huge game in the playoff race, especially in the shortened season. Dallas enters as slight two-point favorites, and we're going to ride with them because even though this is pretty even matchup, they've been playing better basketball over the past few weeks, and their defense isn't quite as bad as the Fever.